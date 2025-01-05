First Start For Eagles Rookie Linebacker Makes Dad Proud
PHILADELPHIA – With the football nestled securely in his locker - his first ever game ball as a professional – Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. was on his cell phone. On the other end was his father and Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., and they were talking about the game Trotter, Jr. had in the Eagles' 20-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
“He was telling me good game, reflecting on it, doing a little bit of coaching, but he was telling me good game and that he was proud of me,” said the son.
What sort of reflections?
“Just some plays,” he said. “Maybe I could’ve come downhill a little faster or made some better decisions coming off blocks, but overall, he thought I played a really good game, and he just wanted to congratulate his son and tell me he was proud of me.”
During the call, assistant linebacker coach Ronell Williams came over to Trotter, and dabbed him up.
“You played physically and you played intentionally,” Williams told Trotter. “That was a great game you played.”
The two hugged and the son’s conversation with his father continued. Williams was right, though, Trotter played a great game. He and fellow linebacker Oren Burks both did.
“I feel like I was out there taking my coaching from (linebacker coach, Bobby) King and as far as block destruction and our zone drops, whatever it was, everything that was learned was put out on that field,” said Trotter. “I feel like that and everything I put into practice worked out.”
If the Eagles can take anything away from a game they didn’t have to win, it’s the comfort they must feel at the linebacker position. It’s a group that many believe the Eagles don’t value, but they certainly have this year, whether by design or just dumb luck.
Whatever it is, it’s now a position of strength and depth as the Eagles get ready to host the Green Bay Packers on wildcard weekend.
Starters Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean took a seat in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. No matter. Into the fray stepped reserves Trotter and Burks.
Burks had 17 tackles. His career-high before Sunday was eight. Trotter, a rookie fifth-round pick, made 11, and, of course, that’s a career-high, too, after having played just 51 defensive snaps in the first 16 games of the season.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Trott,” said Burks. “I’ve been really impressed with him this year as a rookie. And getting these opportunities, you have to take advantage of them, and I feel he’s done that every time he’s gotten in, just knowing what he’s doing. We have a great room, a great culture on defense and we just have to keep rolling into the playoffs.”
The Eagles will roll with Baun and Dean starting at linebacker, but it’s good to know that Trotter and Burks are there – just in case.
“(Trotter) did an unbelievable transforming his body,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He’s in great shape and he’s obviously a very distinctive player and the reason we drafted him in the first place.
“For him and Oren to go out and do what they did, again, those guys are flying around making plays in the scheme and (linebacker coach) Bobby King has done a great job helping those guys get better. It was fun to watch them fly around and make the plays.”
