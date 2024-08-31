Five Bold Personnel Predictions For 2024 Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - We are inside a week before the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers square off at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
And that’s close enough to drop a few bold personnel predictions tagged to the idea that “Man plans and, God laughs.
Nothing ever unfolds as expected in the NFL and that will be the case with the Eagles, sometimes in a good way and sometimes not.
So here’s my five bold personnel predictions for the 2024 version of the Eagles:
-The Eagles won’t miss a beat at center.
This is probably the boldest prediction because Jason Kelce ended his career with six All-Pro nods over his final seven seasons and his GPS is already programmed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cam Jurgens is really good, though, and if you rewind to the spring, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said there was a little trepidation with Jurgens playing at right guard last season. This time around the best OL coach in the game isn’t losing any sleep because Jurgens is a natural center.
That doesn’t mean Jurgens is going to be named All-Pro because that title demands a larger reputation coming into the fray so think of it this way: the Eagles had high-level center play last season and will have high-level play at the position again with the silver lining of quarterback Jalen Hurts being more engaged with greater autonomy at the line of scrimmage.
-Kenny Gainwell is the Eagles’ best pass-catching back and Kellen Moore will find a role for him.
This is not to say Saquon Barkley isn’t a good receiving back, he’s just not as good as Gainwell, who put both Nakobe Dean and Devin White in quicksand when in space this summer.
Barkley is like the RB version of A.J. Brown in that he excels because he’s bigger, stronger, and faster than almost anyone else. Gainwell is the technician who will make linebackers look silly with sharp route-running and the ability to juke them out of their shoes.
Couple that with the understanding you want to keep Barkley on a pitch count and Gainwell will have a bigger role than people realize.
-Patrick Johnson will earn a role at edge rusher.
All of the focus is on Nolan Smith taking a big leap in Year 2 and that’s certainly the Eagles’ hope with rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt the safety net as a potential natural when chasing the quarterback.
Johnson is far more technically sound than either of the young projections entering his fourth season and spent the offseason remaking his body to put the physical part of the equation in place next to the fundamentals.
There is a bit of a T.J. Edwards vibe going on with Johnson in that if he gets an opportunity, he’s probably not wasting it.
-Thomas Booker will be the top backup defensive tackle.
Understand Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams are all considered starters and Booker will be the next in line.
Yes, Moro Ojomo, 22, had a nice summer but he’s still undersized and very young. Booker is better equipped to handle the rigors of the interior at 301 pounds and was just as good as Ojomo in training camp. Both are extremely smart as well so the Eagles have options but Booker is closer to being ready.
-Quinyon Mitchell in the slot will be scrapped early.
The Eagles’ first-round pick looks like he’s going to be an excellent cornerback and Vic Fangio admits his ultimate residence will be outside the numbers.
Fangio wants to get his best three on the field against the explosive Green Bay offense and that will mean Isaiah Rodgers (or Kelee Ringo if whatever injury cost Rodgers two days of practice this week is more serious than expected) will be opposite Darius Slay with Mitchell inside when the Packers use 11 personnel, which is their default setting.
Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is likely salivating at the opportunity to game plan for that because Mitchell’s experience in the slot is basically Eagles’ training camp.