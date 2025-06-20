Five Position Battles Expected To Take Shape At Eagles Training Camp
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will report to training camp on July 22, which means the first practice of summer is about a month away. Here is an early look at five position battles, with the predicted winner at each:
RIGHT GUARD: This has become an annual joust since Brandon Brooks’ final full season in 2019. “Training camp’s gonna be a battle for everybody but really a big battle at that right guard spot,” said right tackle Lane Johnson.
There are certainly plenty of candidates, with Tyler Steen installed as the frontrunner. He was in that spot last year until Mekhi Becton moved from tackle to guard and became a force at the position.
Others in the mix include Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan, Kenyon Green, and perhaps rookies Drew Kendall and Cameron Williams.
Winner: Pryor. Selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, he started 15 games for the Bears last year at right guard. The Bears allowed 68 sacks last year, but that can’t all be blamed on Pryor or the offensive line. Rooke quarterback Caleb Williams and a coaching staff led by the now-fired Matt Eberflus were overmatched.
SAFETY: Reed Blankenship will start. Who will man the back end with him after C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded? Sydney Brown and rookie Drew Mukuba got the bulk of first-team reps this spring, so it figures to be one of them with the one who doesn’t win the job joining Tristin McCollum for depth.
Winner: Mukuba. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio still doesn’t seem to trust Brown, yet. Maybe a strong August from Brown will change the DC’s mind.
CORNERBACK: Quinyon Mitchell will lock down one side. Who takes over for Darius Slay on the other side?
The battle is between Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson. Maybe Eli Ricks steps up in camp, but right now, he’s not in the mix. One who might be is Mac McWilliams. The rookie is on the smaller side, but he had a decent enough spring to be one to watch in camp.
Winner: Ringo. He may have had the best practice of his career in the one-day minicamp. If he can build on that, he will be the starter.
LINEBACKER: Nakobe Dean’s injury and the uncertain date of his return throws a monkey wrench into the position. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., looks like he will get first crack at joining Zack Baun in the starting lineup, but that is not a given. Baun gave his assessment of the LB room.
"Young, obviously,” he said. “Athletic. Very athletic. You look at Smael (Monden) and Lance (Dixon), too, and Jihaad (Campbell), those are three very, very athletic guys that can do a lot of things. Just getting them installed in our playbook is the biggest things.”
Winner: Trotter. “You don't want to see guys injured, but with that happening my reps have gone up,” said the second-year linebacker. “I'm blessed to still be able to have that opportunity, continuing to gain the rust of my coaches and go out there and just continue to get better and continue to improve on my game.”
RECEIVER: It probably doesn’t matter who the third or fourth receiver is. Neither will get many targets but will be available if something unforeseen happens to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Terrace Marshall had a strong minicamp, but Jahan Dotson had a solid spring overall.
Winner: Dotson. He had a big catch in the Super Bowl to set up the Eagles’ first touchdown, and he looks like a more confident player than he did after getting here in a trade at the end of training camp.
