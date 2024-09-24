Five Takeways From Week 3 In The NFL With An Eagles Slant
Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s Week 3 games (not the Monday nighters) and how they pertain to the Eagles:
RUN DALLAS RUN
Oh wait, the Cowboys can’t. They had 51 yards on the ground in losing to the Ravens, leaving the defending NFC East champs 1-2 with back-to-back road games coming up. First, they travel to the New York Giants on a short week, Thursday night, followed by a trip to Pittsburgh to play the unbeaten Steelers.
Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is taking heat for not at least making a call to running back Derrick Henry to see if he would be interested in signing with him in free agency. Henry, whose offseason mansion is about a 15-minute drive from the Cowboys’ facility, went to the Ravens and he torched the Dallas D for 151 yards on the ground.
BROWN OUT
That’s not a reference to A.J. Brown, but the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles play only one game in October, and it will be against the Browns, who have been a big disappointment this season.
They fell to the New York Giants, allowing Daniel Jones to ring up a 109.4 passer rating with 236 yards. That calls into question their pass defense. Another big question is their offensive line, which gave up eight sacks to the Giants.
LIKE A GOOD NABERS
The Eagles will emerge from their bye after next week and travel to North Jersey to play the Giants and get their first look at one of the league’s more exciting rookies in receiver Malik Nabers.
The LSU standout entered Week 3 as the fourth-leading receiver and had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s first victory.
Perhaps he will match up with the Eagles’ rookie cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell. That would be fun.
BAD NEWS FOR EX-BIRDS
It wasn’t a good day for a pair of former Eagles.
-Safety Marcus Epps, now with the Raiders, tore his ACL in Las Vegas’ surprised loss to the Carolina Panthers. He is lost for the season.
-Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a partial triceps tear in the 49ers loss to the Rams and is likely out for the year. He had his first sack of the season in the defeat.
MORE EX-BIRDS
-Linebacker Kyzir White had 10 tackles while playing every defensive snap for the Arizona Cardinals in their loss to the Detroit Lions.
-In the same game, Julian Okwara, who was released after Eagles training camp, played 36 snaps and made on tackle.
-Running back Miles Sanders had seven carries for 17 yards in Carolina’s win over the Raiders.
-For the Raiders, quarterback Gardner Minshew was 18-for-28 with a touchdown but just 214 yards and an interception. He is in danger of losing his starting job to Aidan O’Connell, who entered the game late and went 9-for-12 for 82 yards and a touchdown.
