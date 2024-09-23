Eagles Dallas Goedert Had More Than A Career Day, But Also A Historical One
Just how special was the day tight end Dallas Goedert had in the Eagles’ 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints?
Well, it was historic.
First, Goedert’s 10 catches for 170 yards were both career highs and he became the first Eagles tight end to have that many yards in 59 years. The last tight end to have more was Pete Retzlaff on Nov. 14, 1965, against Washington when he had 204.
As Jared Baszler pointed out to me on X, it is interesting that both Goedert and Retzlaff both attended South Dakota State. Baszler would know. He is a former golf coach at the school.
Second, Goedert is just the first tight end with at least 10 catches aand 170 yards in a single game in the past 20 years, joining Jimmy Graham (2013), George Kittle (2020), Darren Waller (2020), and Travis Kelce (2023).
Finally, with Saquon Barkley putting up 156 scrimmage yards – 147 of which came on the ground – the duo became the first tight end and running back in the NFL to do it as teammates in 24 years and just the fifth to do it since 1970.
at those positions put up at least 150 total yards.
The last tight end/running back tandem to do it was Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis on Oct. 20, 1997. Both are in the Hall of Fame.
The others were:
-The Cincinnati Bengals’ Rodney Holmand and James Brooks (Oct. 7, 1990).
-The New York Jets’ Mickey Shuler and Freeman McNeil (Oct. 2, 1988).
-The New York Jets’ Rich Caster and Hall of Famer John Riggins (Sept. 24, 1972).
“We have one of the best running backs in the league, two of the best receiver in the league, an incredible offensive line, and a quarterback who can do everything,” said Goedert. “So, obviously it felt good getting touches this week, but I’m going to do whatever I can to help this team win.
"You know, I love blocking, too. So, whatever I can do to help the team win, I will, and anytime my number gets called I’m going to try to make the biggest plays I can.”
Goedert's big day gives him 17 receptions for 239 yards in three games this season.
More NFL: Tight End's Career-Day Lifts Eagles Over Saints - "For Smitty"