'For The Love Of The Game:' Eagles' New CB Plans To Keep Improving
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have signed nine different “prove-it” free agents this offseason and other than veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson may be the safest bet to be a meaningful contributor in the 2025 season.
Set to enter his ninth season after productive stays in Tennessee and with the New York Giants, Jackson is still only 29 and believes he has plenty of football left in him.
After moving on from six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, Philadelphia was wise to bring in the veteran to compete and serve as an insurance policy for Kelee Ringo, the third-year CB the Eagles want to seize the spot opposite of 2024 rookie standout Quinyon Mitchell.
Philadelphia’s CB room as a whole was extremely young before Jackson was signed.
"Being one of the oldest in the room is cool,” Jackson said via Zoom on Wednesday. “I came in as one of the youngest. It's just the circle of life. It's a part of the game. I appreciate being a part of this position. To reach this age and be able to give back, I'm excited for the opportunity."
Jackson's prove-it deal with Philly is a far cry from the $39 million he got from the Giants in 2021.
“I always take a leap of faith and bet on myself,” Jackson said. “Coming from Illinois, St. Louis, going all the way to California [and USC] to pursue a dream. It's just a testament to I always bank on myself and kept faith, kept working, kept grinding and competing.
“The storm is gonna end and I'm gonna get to where I wanna be. Ten years later, the model is still the same. Come in and work, put your head down, grind, and let the Lord do what he do.”
Jackson did tap into former Giants Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry about playing in Philadelphia but only after deciding to make the drive down I-95.
"I actually didn't talk to JB prior to signing,” Jackson said. “I usually don't want any preconceived notions or stereotypes of what I'm getting myself into. I like to figure it out myself and give it a fair shot. ..I don't like to have an explanation of what to expect.”
So what should the Eagles expect from Jackson as a player?
"I just wanna keep getting better,” said Jackson. “That's what I care about. Just keep going. I feel great, my body's great. Still can move. My mental is great. The only thing I'm trying to prove now is to myself. This is what I wanna do as a kid. This is what I love to do. This is what I do.
“I came here not playing for money. It's never been about the money. It's about the love of the game."
