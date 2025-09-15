Former Eagles, Browns QB Could Find New Home - With Packers
One former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is looking for a new home and got a look from the Green Bay Packers on Monday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Packers worked out former Eagles and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
"The Packers worked out QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson," Pelissero said.
Eagles fans certainly are familiar with Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles acquired the 25-year-old quarterback from the Browns in a trade this offseason that sent quarterback Kenny Pickett to Cleveland. Since then, Pickett has been traded again to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles cut ties with Thompson-Robinson before the 2025 season amid roster cuts.
The timing of the report that the Packers worked him out is interesting. The reason why this is the case, is that with the reported news that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo toe surgery, rumors popped up about the Bengals having interest in Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals are calling around for a quarterback.
Will the former Eagles QB land a new home soon?
"The Bengals have been calling around to other free-agent quarterbacks since after Joe Burrow’s injury, knowing they will have to add at least one more to their roster," Schefter said.
Easton Butler of Packer Report responded to Schefter's post and said: "Also called about Malik Willis."
At this point, there's no way to know if there's any legs to the Willis rumors. But, if the Packers do move him, obviously it would make sense to add anotehr quarterback. Hence, where Thompson-Robinson comes in.
We'll see. There's a lot of variables out there right now. The only parts that are confirmed is that the Packers worked Thompson-Robinson out and Schefter shared that the Bengals are looking around.
Thompson-Robinson has five starts under his belt all as a member of the Browns. He appeared in 15 games overall. He had 880 passing yards, one touchdown pass, 10 interceptions, and 187 rushing yards. Could he find a new home in the near future? We will find out and keep you updated.
