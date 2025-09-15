Saquon Barkley, Tom Brady Will Play In 'Fanatics Flag Football Classic'
There's an intriguing tournament coming together with some of the top superstars in football and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly is included in the group
Barkley arguably is the top running back in football. He's coming off of one of the few 2,000 rushing yards seasons in league history. He's carried the momentum into the 2025 season as well. He has 148 rushing yards so far this year through two games to go along with three rushing touchdowns, six receptions, and 30 receiving yards.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on social media that Barkley is one of the superstars who have been chose to participate in the 'Fanatics Flag Football Classic' coming in 2026 along with guys like Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Sauce Gardner, and Myles Garret among current players. To go along with this, Schefter also noted that retired superstars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will also be in the mix.
This should be good
"Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner Myles Garrett and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026," Schefter said. It will be Brady's first football action since retiring three years ago. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will be coaching the three teams"
The timing and some of the names included is interesting, to say the least. It was reported that flag football will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Since then, there's been a lot of buzz about which players could be included in an Olympic roster. There have been some players who have been outspoken with interest, and others not so much.
It's a little early to speculate with the announcement just being made, but it will be interesting to see if any of these guys also eventually take part. The biggest story likely is Brady taking part in the action as he is retired from the NFL. All in all, it should be a fun event and includes Barkley so there will be at least a little Eagles representation.
