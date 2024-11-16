Former Eagles RB Signs With WWE
PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield is taking a run at WWE.
Holyfield, 26, spent time with the Eagles during the Doug Pederson era and was signed to the active roster in advance of the team’s playoff loss to Seattle after the 2019 season.
Holyfield spent most of the 2020 COVID season on the practice squad but was elevated for the Nov. 21 game against the Cleveland Browns that season.
The son of former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, Elijah was back for Nick Sirianni’s first training camp in 2021 before being waived by the Eagles at the initial cut to 53.
A Georgia product who started his NFL journey in Carolina as an undrafted free agent of the Panthers spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad after leaving Philadelphia before a significant knee injury in July of 2022 ended the RB’s NFL dreams.
Holyfield was signed to the WWE’s developmental promotion NXT earlier this week, along with 11 others, including former Syracuse and Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams.
Camden Gagnon, a former Villanova defensive lineman, Kyle Klink, a tight end who played at Harvard and McNeese State, and Eastern Michigan linebacker Chase Kline were also prospects signed with a football background.