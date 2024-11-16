Eagles Today

Former Eagles RB Signs With WWE

Former Eagles RB Elijah Holyfield is changing careers.

John McMullen

Former Eagles RB Elijah Holyfield has shifted to pro wrestling,
Former Eagles RB Elijah Holyfield has shifted to pro wrestling, / WWE
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield is taking a run at WWE.

Holyfield, 26, spent time with the Eagles during the Doug Pederson era and was signed to the active roster in advance of the team’s playoff loss to Seattle after the 2019 season.

Holyfield spent most of the 2020 COVID season on the practice squad but was elevated for the Nov. 21 game against the Cleveland Browns that season.

The son of former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, Elijah was back for Nick Sirianni’s first training camp in 2021 before being waived by the Eagles at the initial cut to 53.

A Georgia product who started his NFL journey in Carolina as an undrafted free agent of the Panthers spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad after leaving Philadelphia before a significant knee injury in July of 2022  ended the RB’s NFL dreams.

Holyfield was signed to the WWE’s developmental promotion NXT earlier this week, along with 11 others, including former Syracuse and Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams. 

Camden Gagnon, a former Villanova defensive lineman, Kyle Klink, a tight end who played at Harvard and McNeese State, and Eastern Michigan linebacker Chase Kline were also prospects signed with a football background.

MORE NFL: Eagles Set Up For Strong Stretch Run

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News