Former Eagles Special Teams Star Finds New Home

Britain Covey signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams Monday.

John McMullen

Eagles WR Britain Covey
Eagles WR Britain Covey / John McMullen/Eagles SI
On the day Eagles’ senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch left for a larger role with the Las Vegas Raiders, one of his department's best undrafted signings in recent years is also heading west.

Fourth-year receiver/punt returner Britain Covey signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, where he will get to team up with a good friend of his family, Rams star receiver Puka Nacua.

Puka’s older brother, Samson, is one of Covey’s closest friends.

An undersized, undrafted player out of Utah, the 5-foot-8, 183-pound Covey was a star with the Utes, but few wanted to take a chance on him because of his size deficiencies.

Arguably the best punt returner in the country during his final season at Utah when he was named a first-team All-American, Covey finished his college career with a school record 1,092 punt return yards, was second in receptions (184), third in all-purpose yards  4,241), and sixth in receiving yards (2,011) for the Utes. 

Covey led Utah in receiving yards in three seasons (2015, 2018, 2020).

He found his path to the Eagles’ 53 as the punt returner and took off in his sophomore season when Covey finished second in the NFL in punt-return average at 14.4 and led the league with 417 PR yards.

By last season, Covey seemed to be expanding his role into the offense when a broken scapula at New Orleans derailed his season. He did try to return for two games at the Rams and Ravens, but was having grip issues related to the original injury.

Set to be a restricted free agent after the season, the Eagles declined his tender, and Covey was free to sign elsewhere. That came Monday when the Rams signed him to a one-year deal.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Covey returned 68 punts for 771 yards, an impressive 11.3 average. He also added 11 kickoff returns for 236 yards, and had had 11 receptions for 76 yards on offense.

The Eagles made the postseason in all three seasons Covey was in Philadelphia and earned two NFC Championships. Although injured for Super Bowl LIX, Covey leaves the city with a ring as a Super Bowl champion. 

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

