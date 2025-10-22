Eagles Today

Former Eagles' Star Advances In Quest For Hall Of Fame

LeSean McCoy, the Eagles' all-time leading rusher, is one of 52 players who will be considered for the 2026 Hall of Fame class in his first year of eligibility.

John McMullen

Dec 28, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the New York Giants in the first quarter during the game at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 28, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs with the ball against the New York Giants in the first quarter during the game at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Former Eagles star running back LeSean McCoy is among 52 modern-era candidates who’ve advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

McCoy is one of the eight RBs who made the cut in what is his first year of eligibility.

McCoy rushed for more than 11,000 yards in his NFL career. His best season came in 2013, when McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards (an Eagles’  franchise record at the time), and earned first-team All-Pro honors. 

McCoy made three Pro Bowls in his six seasons in Philadelphia as a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2009. He finished his Eagles stint with a franchise-record 6,792 rushing yards and 9,074 scrimmage yards before Chip Kelly traded him to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso, who played only 11 games in the City of Brotherly Love.

Other Eagles Up For Enshrinement

Troy Vincent
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent during NFC practice at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other former Eagles who are in the final 52 are RB Ricky Watters and cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Troy Vincent, who is currently the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The process in selecting Hall of Famers changed  last year.

Each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee, an entity created in 2024, cast a ballot for 50 individuals whom they believe should be considered for election. 

This year’s first roster of nominees included 128 total players – 77 from the offensive side, 42 defensive players, and nine special teams players.

Under Hall of Fame bylaws, ties for the 50th position also remain eligible for the Class of 2026, which explains the number being expanded to 52.

In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame’s full 50-person Selection Committee will review the above list and cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the semifinalist stage. 

The names of the 25 Semifinalists (plus ties, if any, for the 25th position) will be announced in approximately five weeks.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced Feb. 5, the Thursday before the Super Bowl, and will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.

The top first-year candidates are quarterback Drew Brees, best known for his high-volume stint in New Orleans, and long-time Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

