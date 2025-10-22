Former Eagles' Star Advances In Quest For Hall Of Fame
Former Eagles star running back LeSean McCoy is among 52 modern-era candidates who’ve advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.
McCoy is one of the eight RBs who made the cut in what is his first year of eligibility.
McCoy rushed for more than 11,000 yards in his NFL career. His best season came in 2013, when McCoy led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards (an Eagles’ franchise record at the time), and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
McCoy made three Pro Bowls in his six seasons in Philadelphia as a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2009. He finished his Eagles stint with a franchise-record 6,792 rushing yards and 9,074 scrimmage yards before Chip Kelly traded him to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso, who played only 11 games in the City of Brotherly Love.
Other Eagles Up For Enshrinement
Other former Eagles who are in the final 52 are RB Ricky Watters and cornerbacks Asante Samuel and Troy Vincent, who is currently the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
The process in selecting Hall of Famers changed last year.
Each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee, an entity created in 2024, cast a ballot for 50 individuals whom they believe should be considered for election.
This year’s first roster of nominees included 128 total players – 77 from the offensive side, 42 defensive players, and nine special teams players.
Under Hall of Fame bylaws, ties for the 50th position also remain eligible for the Class of 2026, which explains the number being expanded to 52.
In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame’s full 50-person Selection Committee will review the above list and cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the semifinalist stage.
The names of the 25 Semifinalists (plus ties, if any, for the 25th position) will be announced in approximately five weeks.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced Feb. 5, the Thursday before the Super Bowl, and will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.
The top first-year candidates are quarterback Drew Brees, best known for his high-volume stint in New Orleans, and long-time Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
MORE NFL: Eagles Have 'Two-Game' Roster Exemption For Returning Star