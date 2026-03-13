Eagles' Riq Woolen: 'God didn’t make me to be a quiet person'

PHILADELPHIA — Set to turn 27 in May with physical gifts his peers, arguably the most athletic players in the NFL, can only envy, new Eagles cornerback Tariq Woolen understands why he's in Philadelphia on a one-year deal vs. a multi-year blockbuster.

“For me, the mental game a little bit [is a hurdle]," the personable Woolen said during his introductory press conference at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. "Sometimes in my head a little bit, but at the same time, I like to show a lot of passion when I play."

It's a give and take Woolen has dealt with during his first four NFL seasons in Seattle which were bookended by a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie and a Super Bowl LX championship on the eve of his free agency.

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Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Sometimes can get out of control a little bit," Woolen admitted. "... But most of the time I just feel like I’m just being a great player, and whenever you make plays, you just got to lock in a little more and just focus and celebrate with your teammates a little bit.”

Had Woolen solved that personal equation in the Seahawks, he might have the Trent McDuffie deal. Instead, he received one year and $12 million with the opportunity to make as much as $15M from Eagles GM Howie Roseman, along with a year under a great defensive mind in a proven program with a great supporting cast before free agency arrives again.

A pessimist might say Woolen already had that in Seattle and perhaps that's true but his ability to verbalize what went askew shouldn't be overlooked and is a positive step toward fixing the issues that resulted in three taunting penalties last season.

In Seattle, Woolen was benched by two different coaches -- Pete Carroll and Mike Macdonald -- over two consecutive seasons in 2023 and 2024.

The UTSA product's reputation then went national during the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game win over the Rams. After a brillinat PBU on a third-and-12 Matthew Stafford pass to Puka Nacua late in the third quarter, Woolen was flagged for an unnecssary 15-yard taunting penalty that gave Los Angeles a first down.

On the very next play, Nacua beat Woolen for a 34-yard touchdown to pull the Rams to within four points, 31-27.

Ultimately, Seattle survived and went on to dominate Super Bowl LX against New England. However, faced with the decision between former Eagles undrafted free agent Josh Jobe or Woolen to play opposite All-Pro Derrick Witherspoon, the Seahawks gave three years to Jobe and let Woolen test the market.

Roseman, a good friend of Seahawks GM John Schneider, was happy to buy low on an elite talent.

Moving forward, Woolen wants to handle his emotions better while still playing with the edge that has turned him into the player he has become.

The goal is a simple one: celebrate with his teammates and turn his back to the opposition.

“I like to go out there and have swagger,” Woolen said. “I got to have passion. God didn’t make me to be a quiet person. God made me to go show all my abilities and play with passion and enthusiasm. And to fit in a culture where a lot of players do play with passion and enthusiasm is going to be a lot of fun.”