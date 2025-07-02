Former Eagles Star Reacts To Viral TJ Watt-Steelers Proposal
With training camp still a few weeks away and things being slow across the league, trade speculation has started to pick up some steam around the league.
One team in particular that has been at the center of this buzz has been the Pittsburgh Steelers. The reason for this is because superstar pass rusher TJ Watt is clearly unhappy with his deal but there hasn't been a resolution as of writing. Will he ink a new deal? Will he holdout? Will Pittsburgh move him? All of these questions and more have been talked about over the last few weeks.
Recently, it picked up steam after Pittsburgh went out and acquired Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Pittsburgh clearly is willing to deal, hasn't gotten something with Watt done yet. As the buzz has grown, the Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly have been mentioned as a trade fit. The Eagles are the reigning champions and will be linked in some way to any and all superstars who even have a chance of being moved. That's just the nature of business in Philadelphia.
There even has been a viral hypothetical trade proposal going around centered around dealing Watt to Philadelphia for Nolan Smith and a draft pick. It's just hypothetical, but this idea has led to plenty of opinions on the matter.
Former Eagles Pro Bowler Hugh Douglas weighed in on it on 94WIP Sports Radio and sounds like he would oppose it.
"Normally, when you say it like that and present it like that, I would go with you with that, but it doesn't play into the defense as a luxury and not a necessity situation," Douglas said. "The reason why I say it like that is this: You're going to have a high-priced older player that has a Hall of Fame resume, no question about it, but Nolan has a tremendous upside as of right now, he's much cheaper."
Watt is a tremendous player and obviously would help, but the price tag simply seems too high at this point. Plus, it's not even clear if the Steelers would actually move him.