Two Free Agents Who Could Start for the Eagles Right Now

There is still work to be done with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The loudest conversation around the Eagles right now certainly is the future of superstar wide receiver AJ Brown. Let's take a moment away from that topic, though. Plenty has been said about Brown and there is no end in sight.

We're now in the second week of free agency across the National Football League and the Eagles have done a good job shoring up a few roster holes already. The Eagles signed former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones to add firepower to the cornerback room. Also, the Eagles agreed to terms on a new deal with Dallas Goedert that will keep him in town for the 2026 season. Cornerback and tight end were two holes on the roster heading into free agency, and both have been solved.

Next, the Eagles need to add at least one safety with Reed Blankenship leaving in free agency. Also, the Eagles need more firepower for the pass rush.

Here are two free agents available who could plug these holes and start for Philadelphia right away.

Kyle Dugger — Most Recent Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Dugger is a six-year NFL veteran with stops with the New England Patriots and Steelers. He has played in 90 games total, including 78 starts. In 2025, he played in 16 games total and finished the season with two interceptions, five passes defended, one sack, 59 total tackles and held opposing quarterbacks to a 61.1 completion rate (22-of-36 passing). He's just 29 years old and would slot in well next to Andrew Mukuba.

Joey Bosa — Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eagles have added Arnold Ebiketie, but still need more after losing Jaelan Phillips. Bosa would be the best option specifically in free agency. He's a five-time Pro Bowler with 77 total sacks under his belt in 10 seasons. He had five sacks in 15 games for the Bills in 2025. That production alone would be enough. He also has four seasons under his belt with at least 10 sacks, although the most recent one was back in 2021. Still, Bosa would be an upgrade.