Eagles Today

Former Eagles Superstar Doesn't Regret Retirement

Jason Kelce isn't rethinking his decision to walk away from football after the Eagles Super Bowl win.

John McMullen

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce isn’t rethinking his decision to walk away from the game even with the hindsight og the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win.

“I try not to think about it in terms of like, ‘Oh, if I just would have done that a year, I would have been able to win the Super Bowl’ because who knows what would have happened and who else would have been there and what guys would have been acquired and all these other things,” Kelce told SiriusXM’s Damon Amendolara. “So for me, I'm very happy with what I left when I was there."

Always a cerebral player Kelce understands it’s not linear in football and his return would have affected many other avenues for Philadelphia.

"I mean, call it butterfly effect, whatever, but there's more, and it's not even just me and Cam Jurgens,” Kelce said. “You know, there's Mekhi Becton, there's a lot of decisions that get made that ultimately come down to… guys stepping away, coaches moving on. 

“There's a lot of different varying factors. And what I do know is that the group that remained with the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the season was the best team in the NFL.”

Had Kelce remained, Jurgens would have stayed at right guard, and the massive Becton never steps in at RG to help provide the physical presence that helped define the Eagles' historic running game with Saquon Barkley.

Kelce was content to watch things from the sideline with the understanding he was a foundational piece of the culture that helped the Eagles build what was the second Super Bowl championship team in franchise history.

“I don't know that they would go to the Super Bowl if I come back another year," Kelce admitted.There's a lot of things that happened throughout the course of the season, and I think this team turned into the best version of itself, with the guys that they had and it ended up being a damn good team.

"And I'm very happy for them, but I don't regret ever…deciding to hang it up and deciding to retire because, at that point in my life, I  was done doing it.”

MORE NFL: Eagles Bringing In Former SMU Defensive Star For Top-30 Visit

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News