Eagles Bringing In Former SMU Defensive Star For Top-30 Visit

Versatile SMU defensive lineman Elijah Roberts will visit with the Eagles.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU defensive lineman Elijah Roberts (DL61) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; SMU defensive lineman Elijah Roberts (DL61) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to bring in SMU defensive lineman Elijah Roberts on a top-30 visit, according to The Draft Network.

Roberts is an interesting player for Philadelphia to kick the tires on because he has a similar upside to the recently departed Milton Williams, who left the Super Bowl champions in free agency for a monster $26 million average-annual-value deal with the New England Patriots.

Williams came into Philadelphia as a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, who profiled with inside/outside versatility and the ability to toggle between a 5-technique defensive end and a 3-technique defensive tackle. The latter is the role Williams excelled at during his time in Philadelphia, particularly last season. 

With Roberts, it seems to be outside/inside versatility to most, but at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he could better project inside for Philadelphia.

The book on Roberts generally focuses on his impressive size and experience playing different techniques, with many believing he lacks the twitchiness and bend to be an elite edge rusher.

One former NFL scout described Rogers as an “old-school, five-technique.”

“To me he’s a base left end in the old 3-4,” the former personnel man texted. “With [Vic] Fangio, he’s a good gap player, so that’s probably where [the Eagles] see the potential fit.”

The Eagles lost both Williams and edge defender Josh Sweat during free agency and are expected to build up the depth on the defensive front in the draft. Roberts could potentially come into play later in Day 2 as a potential option.

