Former Eagles Teammates Will Test Coaching Chops At Lincoln Financial Field
On one sideline will be Delaware State head football coach DeSean Jackson. On the other sideline will be Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick.
The two former Eagles who connected for one of the longest touchdown passes in team history will test each other’s coaching chops when they meet on Oct. 30 as first-year head coaches. The twist is that the game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 30, which is just four days after the Eagles host the New York Giants.
“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures,” said Jackson. “I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State. A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level.
“For our teams to be playing in Philly, at Lincoln Financial Field, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”
Sounds like a football coach, right? It’s still an adjustment seeing football coach in front of his name rather than receiver. Same with football coach Vick, and not quarterback.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” said Vick. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”
The two connected on an 88-yard touchdown on the first play of a Monday Night Football game on Nov. 14, 2004. The Eagles never really stopped scoring that night and blew out the then-Redskins 59-28, which was close to the final score of last year’s NFC Championship game between the teams, which ended 55-23.
As electric as that play was, and the amount of real estate the play covered, it wasn’t the longest TD pass in Eagles history. That came on Nov. 10, 1985, when Ron Jaworski connected with Mike Quick for a 99-yard score.
Tickets and ticket packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17 atTicketmaster.com.
