Four Storylines With Final Score Prediction For Eagles Vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are hoping to show that Sunday’s loss to the Broncos was just a speed bump that they can smooth out in New York against a Giants team that has one win in five tries and is coming off a defeat to the previously-winless Saints.
“You don't have to sit with this loss that we had on Sunday for too long,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “We get to go out and play a game. We're really excited about that.”
Here are four storylines and a final score prediction as the Eagles look to move to 5-1, enjoy a mini-bye, then go to Minnesota to play the Vikings in Week 7.
Getting out of huddle quicker. There’s been a lot of discussion about the Eagles offense taking too long in the huddle and not getting to the line of scrimmage in time to properly dissect what the defense is doing.
“There's never just one thing, right?” said Sirianni. “Play calls could be coming in late, there could be communication errors … it is never just one thing throughout the course of the game, we have to practice it better. We have to coach it better, and it always comes down to how you go through it in practice. So never just one thing. We have to get better at it though, as coaches and as players.”
Eagles Pro Bowl Guard Ruled Out
Eagles' banged-up offensive line vs. Giants’ star-studded front. Just days after facing one of the league’s best pass rushers in Denver’s Nik Bonitto, who put up 2.5 sacks against Jalen Hurts, they now get a taste of Brian Burns, who has five sacks. Rookie Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence will make it very challenging for a line that will be without three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.
Saquon Barkley encore. In the first and only time playing his former team, the running back was sensational last year, totalling187 yards from scrimmage (176 rushing, 11 receiving) with one rushing touchdown.
Jaxson Dart vs. Eagles defense. The rookie quarterback will make his third career start and is 1-1. He gets the ball out quickly and has completed 65 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost one of the league’s emerging stars in Malik Nabers for the season and will be without receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), but still has a solid tight end option in Theo Johnson and receivers Wan’Dale Robinson with a powerful back in rookie Cam Skattebo. The Eagles D is looking to put together a 60-minute game for the first time this season.
Prediction. The Eagles only had one day of player availability, but the sense is this team has regained focus and will make sure the Giants don’t pull a surprise.
“We have a solid team, we got a rally good team at the mental toughness part,” said safety Reed Blankenship. “We’ll be fine. We’ll fix the mistakes and move on. The (losing) taste sucks. We hate losing, obviously. We’re not gonna make excuses and be sore losers. It’s on us.”
The Eagles are 7-1 against the Giants in their last eight meetings. They will make it 8-1.
Eagles 26, Giants 17
Season record: 3-2.
