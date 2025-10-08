Saquon Barkley Not The Only Former Giant Returning To New York With Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – Adoree Jackson isn’t Saquon Barkley in the eyes of New York Giants fans. Not even close, he believes.
Barkley was showered with boos when he return to MetLife Stadium for the first time with New York’s NFC East rival Eagles. He made boobirds swallow the derision directed at him with 187 scrimmage yards (176 rushing, 11 receiving) and one rushing touchdown in his new team’s 28-3 win.
The Eagles will be back in New York for Thursday Night Football with former Giants having joined Barkley this past offseason. Not only did Jackson escape New York, but so did outside linebacker/edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.
“They ain’t gonna say nothing to me,” said Jackson, who spent four years with the Giants before joining the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason. “They don’t love me enough like they do Saquon. Even if they did boo, I don’t give a damn.”
Barkley will play. He had knee soreness earlier in the week, nothing more. He said it was blown out of proportion when he showed up on Monday’s injury report, which was just an estimation.
Barkley's Take On His Knees And Returning To New York
“I know a lot of people started reacting because they said I wouldn’t practice,” he said. “None of us practiced (Monday). If you have anything, everything has to be reported. I know the Eagles are doing what they’re supposed to do, but nothing I’m too worried about. Some general soreness. And I’m excited to go play.”
The novelty of playing against his former team doesn’t register as much as it did last year for Barkley.
“I think the emotion is probably gone,” he said. “I said last year, I didn’t really know what to expect. Obviously, being in that environment and seeing everyone back there, it’s a year removed for me now. It is what it is. I’m just focusing on trying to get back on track and getting a big win.”
Jackson would have to play to hear the Meadowland boo birds. Bothered by a groin injury, the cornerback has played only one snap for the Eagles the past two games. Kelee Ringo has taken over, and despite up and down play, he’s shown enough positive signs for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to consider giving him a third straight start.
The DC said earlier in the week, however, there’s a possibility that both Ringo and Jackson could split time on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
“I don’t have any emotions (about returning to the team that employed him for four seasons),” said Jackson. “It’s just another game I’m excited to play. Any emotion toward anything else, nah. I got the homies and I wanna see the homies, but emotions? That’s like when Saquon went back. I ain’t got them type of emotions. You know what I mean? For me, it will be good to see the homies, go out there and compete against them. Obviously in a different setting, with another team, a rival team, so it’s gonna be fun.”
Ojulari wasn’t available in the locker room this week to give his take on returning to play against the team that drafted him 50th overall in 2021, collecting 37 sacks in his time there with 100 quarterback pressures.
He was inactive for the Eagles’ first four games, but a string of injuries at his position led to him being active for the first time last week. He played 34 snaps, five more than Josh Uche, making three tackles, one for loss, and a quarterback hit.
“He made some nice plays out there for a guy that hadn't played at all in the regular season,” said Fangio. “So, that was encouraging.”
