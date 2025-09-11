Fullback Formations Still In Eagles' Plans Despite Injury
PHILADELPHIA – Cam Latu has a new number and maybe a new role. Any role would be fine with him, as he still looks to make his NFL debut after entering the league in 2023 as a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
Now a member of the Eagles’ practice squad, Latu, who is from Alabama, of course, could get some fullback reps in a game soon. Hence, his jersey number went from 87 to 36.
Perhaps his debut could come as early as Sunday afternoon in Kansas City against the Chiefs, though that would require an elevation from the practice squad. He’s a tight end by trade, but the Eagles had prepared a package of plays with a fullback during the offseason.
Injury To VanSumeren Doesn't Change FB Plan
It was supposed to be Ben VanSumeren in the fullback role until a knee injury wrecked his season on the opening kickoff last week. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said the plan did not go out the window when VanSumeren was carted off the Lincoln Financial Field grass.
“We have guys that can definitely fill that role, and I think it's something we can continue to do,” said Patullo.
The OC identified tight ends Kylen Granson and Latu as candidates. It’s a natural thing to have tight ends motion into the backfield or begin a play lined up as a fullback before motioning out, so it makes sense.
Granson got one snap at fullback against the Cowboys last week. While with the Colts, he got two carries on jet sweeps. He even picked up a first down with a two-yard run on fourth-and-short. The other sweep, he laughed and said he didn’t want to talk about that one.
“I’ll do whatever they tell me to do,” he said. “I’ve done just about everything. I’ve been a receiver, I’ve been a tight end, I’ve been a fullback, I’ve been a running back. Back in in high school, I sat in QB meetings. Thank God it never came up because it’s a whole different thing being back there.
“Whatever my role is I’m more than happy to do it. I love this game and I love playing ball so as long as I’m out there doing what I love, I’ve got no complaints.”
The knee injury to Dallas Goedert could delay the plan of using Granson as a fullback in some formations. He may be needed as a tight end on Sunday, with Grant Calcaterra as the starter. In that case, maybe the Eagles elevate Latu, who played well on special teams this summer.
“I feel good about (playing fullback),” said Latu. “I’m just trying to help the team win, do my part, and play my role. …I think it’s just similar to playing tight end.”
More NFL: View From Kansas City: Eagles "Elite" Jalen Hurts Could Keep Chiefs On The Run