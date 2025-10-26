Giants-Eagles Stock Market: Payback Stings For The Giants
PHILADELPHIA - Just 17 days ago, the New York Giants stunned the Philadelphia Eagles in a 34-17 upset win fueled by the physicality of Cam Skattebo and the playmaking skill of Jaxaon Dart at MetLife Stadium. It took all of 17 seconds on Sunday to understand there would be no repeat at Lincoln Financial Field.
That's how long Sunday's game before Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata opened up an I-95-sized hole that Saquon Barkley raced through to find the end zone with a 65-yard house call.
The big play set the tone for a Philadelphia team that finally solved its running woes to improve to 6-2 on the season with an impressive 38-20 win over the Giants despite playing without star receiver A.J. Brown and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens.
THE BULLS:
HOME SWEET HOME: Since 2014, the Eagles are now 13-0 against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni’s team has now won 13 of its last 14 in South Philadelphia. Conversely, the Giants have dropped 10 consecutive games on the road, matching the franchise's record for futility away from home.
UNDER CENTER - The Eagles remained committed to increasing Jalen Hurts’ snaps under center, and it paid off early with the 65-yard Barkley TD run.
Coming into the game, Barkley’s longest carry of the season was 18 yards. The All-Pro's season-high on the ground was 88 yards in Week 2 at Kansas City, and he lapped that and the century mark by the two-minute warning in the first half.
Center Of Attention
THE CENTER - There was a lot of angst around Philadelphia with Brett Toth replacing Jurgens, but the veteran was spectacular, particularly with his movement skills while pulling on outside zone run plays.
With Toth running things up front, the Eagles ran for a season-high 277 yards, including 150 by Barkley, who exited after tweaking his groin on a 28-yard run, and 104 by Tank Bigsby, with both backs averaging over 10.0 yards per carry.
That's the first time Philadelphia has had two 100-yard backs in the same game since Miles Sanders and noted Giant-killer Boston Scott, who was in attendance today, did it during the 2020 season.
TREND-BUSTING - For the first time this season, the Eagles actually outgained their opponent and by a significant margin. Philadelphia has 428 yards of total offense to just 246 for the Giants.
It was important to resreve that trend because Philadelphia was the first team since 1940 to start 5-2 or better while being outgained in every game.
THE BEARS:
THE TUSH PUSH: Another round of the numbing tush push conversation is on tap after a fourth-and-one conversion was awarded to the Eagles in the second quarter, even though Jalen Hurts clearly fumbled the football.
An incensed Brian Daboll has a right to be upset and tried to challenge. The officials prevented it, claiming the play was already whistled dead, so Daboll, challenged again, presumably to argue the spot and lost.
Already a coach on the hot seat, if you want to be kind, perhaps Daboll was trying to highlight the inability to officiate the play, or if you don't want to be as forgiving, he's got the emotional control of the average fan.
A.J. Dillon: After the bye week, the Eagles are going to need roster spots for edge defenders Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham. With Dillon falling behind Bigsby and Will Shipley on the depth chart, he'll be a logical candidate to be released.
