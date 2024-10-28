Have Eagles Jalen Hurts And Nick Sirianni Quieted Boobirds? Probably Not
There will still be pockets of fans and media who believe Nick Sirianni should be fired and Jalen Hurts will never be good enough even after reeling off three straight wins to get to 5-2 after Sunday's 37-17 blasting of the Cincinnati Bengals. It goes with the jobs they have.
Nothing that follows here will likely change anybody’s mind. It's sort of like the political landscape. Is anybody changing their minds over whichever candidate for whatever office over these incessant plolitcal ads running morning, noon, and night? This is simply to inform.
The Eagles head coach endured “fire Nick” chants two weeks ago and nobody seemed happy that the Eagles had only beaten the lowly Browns by four points. The expectation was a blowout.
Never mind that those same Browns – one with Jameis Winston now at quarterback – beat the red-hot Ravens, ending Baltimore’s five-game winning streak on Sunday.
Never mind that the Eagles have now won back-to-back games by double digits, first trampling the New York Giants by 25 points and now, in Week 8, the Bengals by 20, with both coming on the road. Or that Sirianni has acted like, well, a grownup the past three weeks.
Will those same “fire Nick” chants surface on Sunday when the Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars? Probably. Especially if the Eagles start slowly and even if they find a way to win by four points, because, well Sirianni will never be good enough for some.
As for Hurts, here are some things to consider when it comes to him being good enough.
-He hasn’t committed a turnover in three straight games and, suddenly, after going 3-8 over 11 games dating back to last year and the start of this year, is 3-0 and 39-19 in his career.
-He became the first player in NFL history with multiple rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of 100 or higher on consecutive games, following Sunday’s performance in which he ran for three scores and threw for another. He also ran for two against the Giants.
-He became the second player in NFL history with three rushing touchdowns and a TD pass and a passer rating of 130 or higher (minimum five pass attempts) in a game since Greg Landry did it on Oct. 1, 1972, with the Lions.
-His three-touchdown game makes him the only quarterback in NFL history with three games with three rushing scores, breaking out of a tie with Daunte Culpepper, Johnny Lujack, and Tobin Rose.
"Jalen put the puts the work in,” said Sirianni. “That's something that doesn't get talked about enough for Jalen Hurts the amount of time, how much he loves football, and how much time he puts into this game.
“And that's how you want one of your leaders on your team to be is the time he puts into this game. And so we were able to look at some of the things that we were inefficient on, some of the things that we were good on, and, you know, he just put so much work into it.”
Sirianni said his quarterback is “working his butt off” in practice and on Thursday, he said couldn’t recall the ball touching the ground during their longest practice of the week.
“There is no secret to success, right?” said Sirianni. “It's the habits, your habits, it's your work ethic. The same things it took to win this game. Going to be the same things it takes next game. Success takes what it takes.”
That will never be enough for some.
