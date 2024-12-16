Head Slap By Eagles Jalen Carter On Punt Could Prove Costly
PHILADELPHIA – The issue last week was about the passing game and Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown’s friendship. This week it’s Jalen Carter and his vicious helmet slap on a punt return that led to a 15-yard personal foul penalty during the Eagles’ 27-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
It was so blatant and uncalled for that there could be a chance the NFL takes a closer look and does more than just fine Carter. The league could opt to suspend him for a game. That would be extreme, but the NFL seems to operate without much rhyme or reason when meting out punishment.
The Eagles don’t typically have players get suspended for vicious and unwarranted hits on the field. None come to mind this century, though Brian Dawkins’ hard hit on Giants receiver Ike Hilliard in 2002 drew a $50,000 fine for Dawkins, though Hilliard’s season was over after a hit that left both players unconscious on the field.
The immediate fallout from Carter’s hit against the Steelers Cameron Heyward came on the sideline, where tempers flared somewhat between head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive tackle coach Clint Hurtt when Sirianni tried to get to Carter to talk with him, and Hurtt presumably told him to let Carter cool down for a moment.
Shouting ensued and it was all caught by a TV camera. Sirianni ultimately made his way to Carter. They spoke, then hugged.
“He made a play that is not part of our standard, so my job is to correct that,” said Sirianni. “Regardless of what it is, we're going to correct the things that we need to do better and praise the things we need to do well. In that moment, that's what that was. I love Jalen Carter. I love what he brings to this football team.
“Right there, he needed to be smarter in that situation because it could have given them the ball back. It didn't give them the ball back, but it could have. So, we're going to need to get better at that. That's what you do as a coach.”
The refs initially said the penalty occurred before the punt, which would have given the Steelers the ball near Philly’s 30 and a fresh set of down. Pittsburgh was trailing 27-13 at the time, but there was still nearly 11 minutes to play.
Instead, the refs reversed course and called it a post possession foul – and it was really close to happening before the punt. The Eagles took over at the 3 and ran out the clock with an impressive drive that lasted 21 plays and chewed up the rest of the clock.
Carter, who played 91 percent of the defensive snaps, had his usual dominant game that has become a hallmark this season. He helped shut down a Steelers run game that had been averaging 132.1 yards per game, good for ninth-best in the league, to a paltry 56 yards.
Should Carter get suspended, that would be a big blow for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders, where a win by Philly would wrap up their third NFC East title in six years.
