Here's What We Know About The Eagles 2025 Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up another draft class, and here's what they did.

Ed Kracz

Eagles second-round draft pick in 2025, Texas' Drew Mukuba, met with reporters at the team's training facility.
Eagles second-round draft pick in 2025, Texas' Drew Mukuba, met with reporters at the team's training facility. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles' 2025 NFL Draft is history now. Will it be remembered fondly, or will it be the end of a good run of drafts by general manager Howie Roseman? Of course, it’s way too early to say, or even put a grade on it, though others will.

Here’s what we know:

-The Eagles entered the draft with eight picks. They ended up taking 10 players through an assortment of moves up, down and all around the draft board.

-Roseman made five trades, only one of them to go up the board and that was a one spot jump to get to No. 31 overall in the first round to ensure the player they wanted, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, was there.

-The first five picks the Eagles made came on the defensive side of the ball. They then went with four straight offensive players before ending with a defensive player, edge rusher Antwuan Powell-Ryland from Virginia Tech.

-They took two players from the University of Texas.

-They added another defensive player from Georgia, linebacker Smael Monden, Jr., and now there are eight former Bulldogs on the defensive side of the ball.

-They added two players whose NFL bloodlines run deep. The first was Drew Kendall, whose dad, Pete, was a guard/center and the 21st overall pick of the Seahawks in 1996 and started 188 of 89 career NFL games. The second was offensive tackle Myles Hinton, whose dad, Chris, was an offensive tackle taken fourth overall by the Broncos in 1983 and made seven Pro Bowls.

-They drafted a quarterback, St. Joseph’s Prep graduate Kyle McCord, and now have four on the roster.

-They took defensive tackle Ty Robinson who graduated from the pre-med program at Nebraska.

Here’s the round-by-round recap of the picks:

FIRST ROUND

LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama (pick No. 31)

SECOND ROUND

DB: Andrew Mukuba, Texas (64)

THIRD ROUND
No pick.

FOURTH ROUND

DT: Ty Robinson, Nebraska (111)

FIFTH ROUND

CB: Mac McWilliams, Central Florida (145)

LB: Smael Monder, Jr., Georgia (161)

C: Drew Kendall, Boston College (168)

SIXTH ROUND

QB: Kyle McCord, Syracuse (181)

OL: Myles Hinton, Michigan (191)

OL: Cameron Williams, Texas (207)

EDGE: Antwuan Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech (209)

