Eagles Add To QB Factory, Pick Up An O-Line Protector To Start Sixth Round Of Draft
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles came out swinging for the offense with their first two picks of the four they are scheduled to make in the sixth round on the final day of the NFL Draft. They added to their quarterback factory on Saturday by selecting Kyle McCord with the 181st overall pick then added their second offensive lineman of the draft, picking Michigan’s Myles Hinton with the 191st overall pick.
The selection of Hinton came on the heels of the Eagles adding Boston College center Drew Kendall in the fifth round.
McCord is a local player, growing up in Mount Laurel, N.J., and attending St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He went to Ohio State and then transferred to Syracuse for one year.
The selection probably lends validation to the belief that the Eagles were poised to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the 145th pick until the Cleveland Browns jumped ahead of them to take Sanders at 144.
McCord is 6-3, 218 pounds. He will join an Eagles quarterback room that includes starter and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2023, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who the Eagles acquired from the Browns earlier this offseason in exchange for Kenny Pickett.
So, the QB factory keeps on churning for Philly.
McCord was a third-team All-Big Ten Conference player for Ohio State two years ago, starting 12 games and completing 65.8 percent of his throws for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Last year with Syracuse, he was second-team All-ACC, leading the FBS with an ACC-record 4,779 passing yards and a school-record 391 completions. He ranked fifth with a school-record 34 passing touchdowns, to go along with 12 interceptions, and set another school-record for most passing attempts with 592. He completed 66 percent of his throws and was the Holiday Bowl MVP, completing 24 of 34 throws for 453 yards and five touchdowns.
Hinton is the son of Chris Hinton, a star at Northwestern and the No. 4 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 1983. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Myles, who is 6-7, 323 pounds, has tackle versatility, having played both on the right and left sides at Michigan during his career. Last year, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference pick after starting 10 games at left tackle. He missed two midseason games due to injury.
