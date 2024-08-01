How Departed CB Spotlights Eagles' Depth At The Position
PHILADELPHIA - Mario Goodrich was one of the Eagles’ feel-good stories at the initial cutdown to 53 last season as the former undrafted rookie from Clemson who broke through in Year 2.
Now Goodrich serves as the spotlight to just how improved Philadelphia’s cornerback room is this summer after not making it to August 1.
Goodrich was waived by the Eagles when the team needed room to bring in veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates on Tuesday.
In many ways, the Eagles did Goodrich a solid because he was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants and will now get an opportunity to compete up the New Jersey Turnpike in a much less competitive environment.
Goodrich had been buried on the depth chart early this summer, occasionally getting a third-team rep at left cornerback behind Darius Slay, and players like rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, Eli Ricks, Isaiah Rodgers, and Kelee Ringo.
The second-year player was thrown into the fire last season in Week 2 when starting slot cornerback Avonte Maddox tore his pec against the Minnesota Vikings.
Goodrich replaced Maddox in the slot despite his history as a boundary CB at Clemson. The Vikings quickly took notice, often lining up superstar Justin Jefferson there to take advantage of the matchup. Ultimately, Goodrich allowed seven completions for 78 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.
As unfair as judging even the best CBs are against Jefferson is, that was it for Goodrich, who played only 31 defensive snaps the rest of the season before being released and landing back on the Eagles’ practice squad.
The additions of Mitchell and fellow rookies DeJean and Shon Stephens as well as veterans like Rodgers, Tyler Hall, and Parry Nickerson plus Maddox and Zech McPhearson returning from injuries meant the numbers game looked insurmountable for Goodrich on paper.
By waiving Goodrich in late July he didn’t make it past the division rival Giants, who were No. 6 on the waiver claim hierarchy. If the Eagles kept him around as a camp body until the cutdown to 53 Goodrich would have hot waivers with about 1,100 other players.
The Eagles still have 12 corners on the 90-man roster even after releasing Goodrich and 15 who can play the position when you include safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, and Mekhi Garner, the latter two who made the move from CB this offseason.