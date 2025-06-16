How Does Eagles Tight End Stack Up From 2018 Draft Class, And What Might Be Next?
Howie Roseman made sure the Eagles had plenty of tight ends to go around this offseason, since he was unsure about the return of Dallas Goedert. So, the general manager signed veterans Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson in free agency, kept Nick Muse around after bringing him onto the practice squad during the team’s Super Bowl run, and signed Cameron Latu to a futures deal in January.
There will be plenty of competition for a roster spot behind Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. E.J. Jenkins, who is still learning to make the transition from receiver, is also in the mix after he was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster last December. That’s six tight ends vying to be Goedert’s backup. It’s a talented group, so it cannot be assumed the role will go to Calcaterra.
Goedert and Calcaterra are the only tight ends Roseman has drafted since taking Goedert 49th overall in 2018. Calcaterra came in the sixth round of 2022.
The GM got it right with Goedert. He was one of several highly rated prospects entering that draft, and his numbers are better than any of the six who were picked in the top 101. The Ravens took two – Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall and Mark Andrews at No. 88. Injuries have limited Hurst to just 88 games, and he is on his fifth team.
Goedert and Andrews are the only two still with their original team.
The others taken were Mike Gesicki (No. 42) who is on his third team, Jordan Akins (No. 98), now on his second team, and Ian Thomas (No. 101), who spent his first seven seasons with the Panthers and joined the Raiders in free agency this offseason.
Goedert and Andrews’ numbers are the best of the group.
Andrews: 104 games, 436 catches, 5,530 yards, 51 touchdowns.
Goedert: 93 games, 349 receptions, 4,085 yards, 24 TDs.
Lists of college tight ends expected to be available in next year’s draft are beginning to emerge, like the one Pro Football Focus released on Monday that ranked the four highest-returning tight ends from the SEC.
An early mock draft by the Pro Football Network has the eagles taking Texas’ Jake Endries in the second round. PFF gave Endries a 77.0 grade last year, which placed him fourth behind other qualifying tight ends PFF graded – Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers, Arkansas Rohan Jones, and Tennessee’s Miles Kitselman.
It’s a position to pay attention to this fall in the college game, despite the depth Roseman added this offseason, because it’s likely Goedert will test free agency after his one-year contract expires, and Calcaterra will be a free agent, too.
