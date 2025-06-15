Eagles Get Taste For Life Without Brandon Graham: "Weird Feeling"
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles got a taste of life without BG this spring, and it’s going to be an adjustment.
“It’s a weird feeling,” said right tackle Lane Johnson, who was Brandon Graham’s teammate since being drafted fourth overall in 2013.
It’s not like Graham is very far away. He’s been seen at the team’s facility a lot, still his effervescent self, greeting you with a big smile and a hug while cracking some kind of quip. He was the Eagles’ energy guy, the trash-talking heart-and soul of a defense that was ranked first overall during last year’s run-up to winning Super Bowl LIX, and his retirement at 37 and after 15 seasons in an Eagles uniform.
“I still talk to him on the phone every day,” said Nolan Smith. “He's one of the guys when I get up and come in for treatment, I just call (him) and could say he's on daddy duties right now. I'm one of the guys that can just call him, and he'll just talk to me about some stuff.”
Smith, entering his third season, is one player being counted on to replace Graham’s production. That won’t be easy, though the Eagles didn’t skip a beat after Jason Kelce retired and Cam Jurgens stepped in and made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl.
"You can't fulfill anyone's shoes,” said Smith. “Ain't no one that would ever do that. …You can't do that, but I can do my best to mimic that, just bring that juice and bring that energy every day like he does.”
Jalyx Hunt is another edge rusher expected to help soften the blow of Graham’s retirement as he enters his second season.
"BG's always been the type of player to be comfortable (with) what you do,” said Hunt. “You need to be comfortable and confident in what you need to do. Be able to put your head down and work and that's the same advice he gave to me. No matter what’s up or down. no matter the highs or lows, make sure you keep your head down and make sure you continue to work. Continue to be yourself.”
