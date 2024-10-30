How Doug Pederson Paid His Eagles' Experience Forward
PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia doesn't project to be a great one on paper.
The 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling mightily at 2-6, are banged-up, and just traded long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to Minnesota in a decision that certainly frames the team as sellers in advance of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
The only Super Bowl-winning coach in Eagles' history, Pederson may want to take a few minutes and visit his "Philly Special" statue at Lincoln Financial Field, a monument to one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history displaying Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles discussing what was to come.
Current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni succeeded Pederson in Philadelphia for the 2021 season and owns the highest career winning percentage (.672, 39-19) in franchise history, a mark that is second among active NFL head coaches, trailing only Green Bay's Matt LaFleur (.681, 62-29), and No. 13 in NFL history.
Sirianni is three-for-three in postseason berths and en route to No. 4 with the Eagles at 5-2. He also has an NFC championship on his resume but came up just short of Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.
Despite being fired after butting heads with Jeffrey Lurie after a disappointing 4-11-1 season in 2020 over potential hires at offensive coordinator (Pederson wanted his current OC in Jacksonville Press Taylor) and defensive coordinator (Pederson was pitching either current Houston DC Matt Burke or Cory Undlin, the Texans' current defensive passing game coordinator), Sirianni revealed that Pederson was helpful when it came to on-boarding process in Philadelphia and understanding what to expect at the NovaCare Complex.
"He was just helpful to me with people on the roster, how the building is," Sirianni said before practice on Wednesday. "It was everything. I just felt like, you know, it was something I've always admired. I always try to put myself in that scenario. Would I help? I don't know. I don't know if I have that in me to do that."
Pederson's selfless act for a peer made Sirianni rethink that original doubt.
"I admire people that do [that]. Hopefully, I can pay that back for other coaches," said Sirianni. "I think that's what's cool about the coaching fraternity is that, we all got here because of other coaches and the time they put into us to help us get better.
"We need to pay that forward. I'll always admire Doug for that and I'll try to do the same."