'How Funny Is That?' Eagles' Star Can't Believe Team Considered Moving On From TD Leader
PHILADELPHIA - Dallas Goedert celebrated National Tight Ends Day by taking over a share of the NFL lead with a two-touchdown performance during the Eagles’ emphatic 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Through eight games, Goedert has already surpassed his previous career-high for TD receptions of five in 2019, and there are still nine regular-season games left on the schedule.
Goedert’s stellar early-season play comes after an uncertain offseason in which the futures market projected the 30-year-old filing a change of address form rather than returning for a ninth season in the only professional home the veteran has ever known.
“He's unreal,” stat left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Goedert. “How many TDs does he have? F@#king unreal. And we almost didn't bring him back. Can you believe that s@#$?”
“How funny is that.”
The Business Of Football
It took a financial haircut for Goedert to return in what was a maintenance offseason for Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman, and it looks as if the step backward off the field has lit a fire in Goedert to reach the potential so many have projected of him over the years.
The red zone is where Goedert has really stood out this season. The Philadelphia offense is No. 1 in the NFL, converting 17 times in 20 opportunities when the game is condensed on the offensive side.
Six of Goedert’s seven scores have come inside the opponent’s 20, including both against the Giants on Sunday.
“It’s been cool,” Goedert said of the red-zone success. “They’ve been letting me get the ball and use my big body to fall into the end zone. I did that on the first touchdown today.
“It’s cool. We can score in many different ways.”
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the conductor of all those different ways and is keenly aware how much Goedert has contributed to the success.
“I think he’s a helluva player,” Hurts said. “... He’s a big-time target. And in a sense, he’s due. He’s due. He does a lot of dirty work in this offense. And we’ve had a lot of different opportunities that we’ve always had within, I guess, [head coach] Nick [Sirianni] and the OCs that have come over time that just haven’t got called.
“So some of those things are getting called, and he’s taking advantage of those opportunities. And I think [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] kind of has a really good feel in the red zone.”