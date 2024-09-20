How the Eagles Found A Way To Prepare For A Left-Footed Punter
PHILADELPHIA - It hasn’t been the best week for the Eagles, coming off Monday’s 22-21 loss to Atlanta and all the distractions one dropped pass can cause.
That hasn’t stopped Philadelphia from trying to uncover every rock to gain an advantage for Sunday’s game in New Orleans against a 2-0 Saints team averaging 45.5 points per game early in the season.
A minor notation on the league’s transaction wire on Thursday revealed that the Eagles “worked out” former University of Maryland punter Colton Spangler, perhaps best known for the 4.48 40-time.
Spangler, though, is unique because he’s a left-footed punter and that comes into play this week because the Saints punter is Matthew Hayball, who also kicks with his left leg, a rarity in the NFL.
The Eagles obviously aren’t looking for a punter. Braden Mann has been one of the best in the NFL since being brought in by Philadelphia in September of last season and he's recently added kickoff specialist to his job description.
The personnel department is always working on contingencies, however, and teams need a list of players they would be comfortable signing in case of injury or other unforeseen circumstances.
Two goals were accomplished here: building up a dossier on Spangler’s potential as a contingency option and also using him as a unique scout team version of Hayball.
This is not the first time the Eagles have worked out a left-footed punter during the week they are set to face one in the upcoming game. By doing so they allowed punt returner Britain Covey to field some of the punts during the workout to get a feel for the different way the ball will come off the foot of Hayball this weekend.
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick was known for his affinity for left-footed punters in New England although the coach often called it a coincidence.
Long-time Pats kicker Adam Vinatieri told Jenny Vrentas of SI that “In [Belichick’s] mind, it might make a difference in one or two plays in a year. “If a guy muffs a ball, and they get the ball, it may make a difference in the outcome of the game.”
Some may joke that the Saints offense has been so good that you need not worry about Hayball. The Eagles, though, want to avoid any potential muffs if possible, just another example of trying to win outside the margins and gain any competitive advantage.
