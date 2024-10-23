Identity Overrated For Eagles, But Two Components Carrying The Offense
PHILADELPHIA – It’s time to put this whole offensive identity conversation surrounding the Eagles to rest. It’s overrated because it changes from game to game.
Are they a running team?
Are they a passing team?
Are they a big play team?
Yes, yes, and yes.
“We do what we need to do to win each game,” said Nick Sirianni on Wednesday.
The Eagles’ identity in their 28-3 win over the Giants was a running team. And this one might make the most sense – if, that is, identities were a thing – because the Eagles have Saquon Barkley, who is third in the league in rushing with 658 yards, a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who is still, despite his struggles to be as effective in the run game as in previous seasons, a significant plus-one in the backfield, and an offensive line likes to mash in the run game.
The Eagles have done a good job running the football since the arrival of Nick Sirianni. This year they are second in the league in total rush yards. Two years ago, they set a record for most rushing scores in a season with 32.
“It’s very simple,” said left guard Landon Dickerson when it comes to running the ball. “If you’re in a fight, do you want to punch a guy in the face or do you want to get punched in the face?”
How’s that for identity?
Then there’s the other identity – the ability to be a big-play team. Unlike running the ball, this is a new one.
The Eagles lead the league with 10 plays of 40 or more yards. Last year, they had just nine and none after Week 11.
Saquon Barkley has accounted for four of the 40-plus gains. A.J. Brown has three.
This year’s breakdown:
Vs. Green Bay
67 yards: Brown catch
Vs. New Orleans
65: Barkley run for touchdown
61: Dallas Goedert catch
43: Goedert catch
Vs. Tampa Bay
59: Barkley run
Vs. Cleveland
45: DeVonta Smith for touchdown
40: Brown catch
Vs. New York
55: Barkley run
41: Brown catch
41: Barkley run
“There’s going to be a game where we have to pass it a bunch, there’s going to be a game where we have to run it again like that,” said Sirianni. “It’s all going to be week to week. You want to stay in things that you do well, but everything is going to be week to week based on what’s going right that week. We’ll see as the year progresses.”