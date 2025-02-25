In Or Out? Eagles Give Mixed Signals On Defensive Superstar
There’s perception and there’s reality. The latter of those concepts isn’t a shared vision by those in Indianapolis when it comes to Cleveland superstar Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade from the Browns.
Andrew Berry was asked if Garrett is going to be moved and the Cleveland GM said he can’t envision a world without Garrett.
Ask ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about an NFC East arms race between the Eagles and Commanders regarding Garrett and the insider defaults to Howie Roseman’s reputation claiming the Super Bowl-winning Philly GM would "likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Browns to refuse" if it seemed Washington personnel chief Adam Peters was about to land the big fish.
Then there’s on-podium Roseman, who toed the line while also allowing his passionate fan base room to dream.
"I'm not going to talk about anyone under contract with another team, but I think that one thing that I can promise our fans is that there will not be a player that's available that we won't study, that we won't look at and see if he can help the team," the Eagles GM said. "Sometimes those opportunities work and you're able to do that and sometimes they don't."
Off-podium Howie was a little more pessimistic with local beat reporters.
“Anytime that you’re talking about giving up a high pick and a lot of money for a player, it’s also got to fit where you are as a team,” Roseman said. “It’s got to fit where you are from a cap perspective, all those things have to match up. And so we look at all those.
“There’s a lot of attractive items out there, you know, and we spend a lot of time talking about every position and every good player, and we’re selfish. We want everyone, but at the end of the day, it’s just not the position we’re in right now.”
So what's real and what's not?
The answer to that is to be determined by a Butterfly Effect that starts with Berry deciding if things can be salvaged with the uber-talented Garrett in Cleveland.
If not and it becomes clear that Garrett is up for grabs, Fowler's assessment could come into play especially if the top suitor is the Commanders, a team that suddenly gave Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade.
That kind of push could get Roseman to pull some levers he'd prefer not to as long as Garrett remained out of the NFC East.
For right now, the mixed signals have been floated because that's exactly where the Eagles are when it comes to Garrett.
Unless pressed the idea of the former Defensive Player of the Year with the Eagles remains a longshot.
