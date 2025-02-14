Eagles Today

Injured Eagles' LB Showing Positive Early Signs In Rehab

Nakobe Dean is already off his crutches three weeks after surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.

John McMullen

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - There was some good news from the Eagles’ cleanout day when middle linebacker Nakobe Dean appeared and was moving around without crutches three weeks after surgery for a torn patellar tendon suffered in Philadelphia’s Wild Card Weekend playoff win over Green Bay.

"It's crazy because I'm only three weeks out from surgery. Three weeks out yesterday,” Dean said on Thursday. And it feels like I've been doing this for two months. To be off the crutches and everything, for me it's like I'm still at that point where I don't wanna push it too fast or too early, but I wanna push it."

A Horn Lake, MS. native, Dean confirmed that he plans to stay in the area to rehab and plans no time off. After the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade Friday and the weekend, the Georgia product plans to be right back at it on Monday of next week.

Recovery time for a patellar tendon tear can vary depending on the severity of the injury. The time to complete recovery from a patellar tendon tear that requires surgery is typically six months but could last up to a year. 

The fact that Dean has advanced so well, so early from the surgery would indicate the former timeframe barring any setbacks.

Dean was injured on Jan. 12 and had surgery on Jan. 20 using his timetable. Six months from the latter date would be July 20, right around the start of training camp. A more cautious approach could still have Dean ready for Week 1.

"No specific target date, just day in and day out,” Dean said. “I plan to do it in a good amount of time and be ready for next season."

That’s good news for the Eagles because fellow linebackers Zack Baun, a first-team All-Pro, and Oren Burks, who was brilliant while replacing Dean in the playoffs, are both scheduled to be free agents at the start of the new league year in March.

Dean had a breakout season in 2024-24 before being injured, amassing 128 tackles – 9 for loss – 3 sacks, an interception, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries while being graded as the 13th-best LB in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

