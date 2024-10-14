Inside Eagles-Browns Snap Counts: The Rookies and Jahan Dotson
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles won for third time in five games to begin the season, topping the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday.
Next up are two more road games, starting with the New York Giants on Sunday followed by the Cincinnati Bengals a week later. That makes five road trips in their first seven games.
Before hitting the road again, here is a deeper dive into some of the snap distributions vs. the Browns.
DEFENSE
The rookies. This is exactly what the Eagles envisioned when they selected two players they had first-round grades on in April – Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The first and second rounds selections played the majority of defensive snaps, with cornerback Mitchell playing 100 percent of them (57) and slot cornerback DeJean earning 91 percent (52).
The future with the two of them in the same defensive backfield is underway and it looks very bright. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t very good these days, but Mitchell and DeJean made sure he didn’t get well against them, helping hold Watson to just 168 yards passing.
Jalyx Hunt. It feels like only a matter of time before the rookie third-round pick joins the party. He played a season-high 17 snaps on special teams.
Jordan Davis. The defensive tackle played a season-low 21 snaps (37 percent) but produced a tackle for loss and three tackles overall. That’s decent production, but Davis hasn’t quite taken that next step many expected this year and that is a concern.
Nolan Smith. He packed some impactful plays into his 21 reps. He recorded the second sack of his one-plus-year career but bigger yet was the play he made to drag down Watson on second-and-goal from the five and the Eagles protecting a 20-13 lead as the clock wound under five minutes. It was a strong play from Smith, who refused to be blocked, got free, and ran down Watson after just two yards.
OFFENSE
Jahan Dotson. With the return of starting receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it was logical that the third receiver’s snaps would take a dip, and they did. He got 22 (35 percent). However, this may have been his best game since joining the team in late summer after being traded by the Commanders.
Dotson got the drive started that led to Jake Elliott’s 44-yard field goal and 13-10 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter by taking a backward pass and running for 13 yards.
On the game-sealing drive, he caught a ball near the sideline, stayed in bounds, and collected 10 yards on second-and-nine to bring the ball to midfield. On the second play after that, A.J. Brown made a 40-yard catch to cement the Eagles’ third win of the year.
“Walking out at halftime, I told (Dotson) to just stay ready," said quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Be ready. I don't know when it's going to come, I don't know how it's going to look, I don't know where it's going to hit, but it's going to come at some point, we're going to need you, you know. And he showed up.”
