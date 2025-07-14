Inside Nick Sirianni's Passion For Finding Every Advantage For The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - If there are any concerns about complacency after reaching the top of the mountain and being well-compensated for it, you can forget them with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
Full disclosure on Sirianni – he likes to win outside the margins.
Not that’s something you’ll hear from many coaches and organizations, but Sirianni lives it to the point he often generates eye rolls. No crumb is left on the table purposefully, even if it seems inconsequential.
A refusal to tell reporters if someone is practicing 10 minutes before the session starts, and the scribes can see for themselves, is an example of something the 99% is going to find trite.
To Sirianni, it’s lazy to give the head start even if the information is going to be reported.
One aspect of his job, Sirianni has been very passionate about since he arrived in Philadelphia, is his offseason projects.
My goal was to use that passion against the Eagles' head coach in order to gather information. The glazing almost worked until Sirianni caught himself.
"Man, there's so many,” Sirianni said when Eagles On Si asked is he was comfortable sharing one ot two of his 2025 passion projects before he snapped back to the CIA level of subterfuge he feels comfortable with. “No, probably not [comfortable sharing] to be honest with you.”
In Sirianni’s mind, keeping things as close to the vest as possible is a big advantage heading into Week 1, which will be amplified this season for the Eagles because they will be hosting NFC East rival Dallas on Sept. 4.
“The one thing that you always have in Game 1 is new wrinkles that you've been working on that they have no idea that you're running,” Sirianni explained. “ ... We're not going to show those in the training camp, preseason games, and so you kind of keep those [hidden].”
What Sirianni was willing to admit is that the offseason is an information-gathering period for him and his staff.
“You just get so much good information, whether it's the 100 guys you watch in the draft and watching them, or you're going through your studies and you say, ‘Hey, we weren't great in this area. Hey, we were really good in this area. How do we expand?’" the coach explained.
The Eagles’ mentor is also keen on studying and visiting other coaches.
“Going to see other coaches, talking to other coaches, having your own staff research it from watching all the tape, and kind of putting it together and doing a coach's clinic on that,” he said. “So there's a lot of different ways we do that, and they'll show throughout the season.”
For those on the outside, however, it’s more of a wait-and-see approach.
“[I] probably don't feel great about discussing the specifics of it but that's kind of our process,” said Sirianni.
At its core, football is a game where coaches liberally borrow from each other.
“You watch college tape or free agent tape even, and you're like, ‘Man, this looks good.’ … You watch your tape and the evaluation of the season, here's the things that you did well, how do we get better at those things? Here's the things you didn't do so well, how do we get better at those things, study it. Communication with college coaches, other pro coaches that you might not play that year and projects that your staff does, and those are ways that you're trying to improve your on-field [production].”
About the only thing, Sirianni doesn’t keep close to the vest are his core beliefs that do not deviate.
“The thing I always will feel good about sharing with you with on-field stuff, we're always going to look at ways we can get better at tackling. We're always going to look at ways of things we can do better, taking the football way, protecting the football, block destruction, blocking, catching,” the coach said. “Those are the truths of football and we've done a couple different things that you probably will see at practice, whether it's our circuits, whether it's different drills we've done, different team period, ideas that that you'll see as we continue through camp."