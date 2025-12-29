Eagles' Nick Sirianni Reaches Andy Reid Milestone

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have Nick Sirianni as the team's head coach.

Love him or hate him, he wins games and at the end of the day, that's what happens. There was a time before the 2024 season and even early in the campaign when it seemed like Sirianni's seat was warm. But, Philadelphia turned it around last season and went on to win the Super Bowl. This season, the Eagles won the NFC East once again and took down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to improve their record to 11-5 with a game to go.

Eagles Director of Football Communications John Gonoude shared on X on Monday that with the 11th win of the season, Sirianni became the third coach in NFL history to win 11 or more games in at least four of their first five seasons.

The Eagles head coach is thriving

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Only three head coaches in NFL history have produced 11+ wins in four of their first five seasons with a franchise, according to Elias Sports: Nick Sirianni (Eagles), Tony Dungy (Colts), Andy Reid (Eagles)," Gonoude wrote.

Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles' head coach and is widely considered to be among the top coaches in franchise history. Sirianni should be considered right up there with him. He has a Super Bowl ring, two NFC East titles, and the fifth-best winning percentage among head coaches in NFL history right now through five seasons leading the franchise. In five seasons, Sirianni has a 59-25 record leading the franchise.

Sirianni is a polarizing figure, but there's no way to argue against the wins and the record. Philadelphia has one more game left in the regular season -- and a chance at the No. 2 seed -- and then will try to make another deep playoff run. There isn't a better guy for the job right now for Philadelphia. The Eagles did right by him and gave him an extension ahead of the 2025 season and are lucky to have him.

