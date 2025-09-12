Inside the Chiefs: K.C. Defense Wants 'Payback' Vs. The Eagles
There is no secret to handling a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs had an opportunity to stop Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts, the results were less than optimal.
Searching for their unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy back in February, in hindsight, the Chiefs were a little too concerned with Saquon Barkley, and the result was Hurts gouging Kansas City with his efficiency en route to being named Super Bowl LIX MVP.
Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding another TD and 72 yards on the ground in a 40-22 win. The Eagles’ QB1 finished with a 119.7 passer rating, leaving well-regarded defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo befuddled.
“The guy we are getting ready to play this week is elite at [using his legs],” Spagnuolo said. “We’ll talk till we’re blue in the face about pass rush lanes and containing, and we’ll have some things that we hope will take that away.”
All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones received the message, but he doesn’t want Hurts’ mobility to affect the Chiefs’ aggressiveness with the pass rush.
“Got to be aggressive on rushing the passer, more aggressive than we were the first game of the season,” Jones said. “We (are) going to put that behind us, and we got a lot of skillset guys in our room that we got to be aggressive in rushing the passer and making sure we take the quarterback down.”
Against Hurts, aggression is a give-and-take, and Spags at least floated the idea of a spy in obvious pass situations.
To Spy Or Not To Spy
“You got to get them in those situations. When you’re in first and second down you can’t be spying people because they’re going to run the ball right at you,” the Kansas City DC said. “So, we got to try to dictate it somehow by having some negative plays on first and second down and get things kind of steered in our direction.”
As Hurts proved in the Super Bowl, however, the Eagles' QB1 can beat you both ways.
“We take that head on and we know they got DeVonta Smith, (we) know they got A.J. Brown, (and) Jahan Dotson is a great player who can get in there,” All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie said. “They do a lot of great things, and they do really well at what they do. So, going into this game is just going to be more about us and being really good at the basics versus doing anything outside the box or anything too crazy.”
In the end, the goal is simple.
“It’s a very fortunate situation to make it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, we didn’t win,” Jones said. “It gives us a little bit more of an edge that we didn’t win, that we get to have our opportunity to play these guys again, against a heck of a team.
“…You can go on and on about the talent that these guys have on their offense. For us, [it’s] also a challenge to play them again but also get some payback.”
John McMullen’s Prediction: Eagles 24, Chiefs 18 (1-0 on the season, 10 vs. the spread).
