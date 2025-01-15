Inside the Eagles' Tone-Setting Hit Against Green Bay
PHILADELPHIA - “Right from the jump, make them feel you.”
That’s what Eagles' superstar running back Saquon Barkley said to a group of core special-teamers getting ready for the opening kickoff against the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card Weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.
Block destruction and limiting the space dynamic Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon had to work with was a point of emphasis all week from head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff.
Veteran special-teams leader Oren Burks was listening and plastered Nixon seconds into the game, forcing the football loose for rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to pry away at the bottom of the pile.
Three plays later the Eagles had a 6-0 lead pending the extra point, an advantage Philadelphia never surrendered en route to a 22-10 win.
“It was an awesome play out of Oren,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “Obviously the environment was outstanding, 4:35 game in the Linc. To start off a game where we defer and we kickoff and being able to steal possession almost off the opening kickoff is awesome.”
On Monday, Nixon admitted that he had never been hit the hard.
“It was an awesome hit by Oren right there,” said Clay. “One of the cooler experiences I think I've had as a coach just to feel that atmosphere. You could hear that hit from the sideline. I'm sure you could hear it in the stadium.”
The Eagles pride themselves on being physical and that message was delivered as early as possible against Green Bay.
“One of those things that Coach [Nick Sirianni] harps on is just being tough and physical and nothing kind of more stand out than an opening kickoff fumble recovery and heck of a job by Trot. Anything goes at the bottom of the pile to get that ball out,” Clay said.