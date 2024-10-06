Insider Makes Shocking Comments About Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have had some rough press lately.
Philadelphia is 2-2, and yet the team has been covered as if it is 0-4 and in last place in the National Football League. The Eagles have had some positive moments this season, as well as some low points.
The Eagles are off this week on their bye week and won't take the field again until Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia should get some reinforcements back soon which should help quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia has been missing both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Hurts has been forced to make due. The Eagles aren't where they want to be, and Hurts' turnovers have been a problem, but he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC. Philadelphia will get healthier soon, and Hurts likely will start to look like a superstar once again.
He and the team overall have been dealt a tough hand this season so far, but it hasn't been taken into account as criticism has piled on. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently blasted the team and Hurts specifically.
“That’s a poorly coached football team," Orlovsky said. "Watch their tape. Number one, since the start of 2023, has anyone gotten better on the team? Jalen Hurts, in a matter of 20 games, has gone from the MVP in the Super Bowl to a liability on offense. And I know Jalen Hurts isn’t lazy.”
His comments are both a shot at Hurts as well as the team's coaching. Calling Hurts a liability on offense isn't the case. He's 11th in passing yards at 930, has 163 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns. Hurts has too many turnovers right now, but he isn't a liability.
More NFL: Eagles Superstar Saquon Barkley Makes Team History