Insider Proposes Eagles Surprising Trade For $125 Million Star
Could the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a blockbuster trade in the not-so-distant future?
It certainly can't be ruled out at this point.
We are just a few weeks away from the 2024 National Football League trade deadline, and this is the time to speculate about possible dream deals that would take the Eagles to another level. Philadelphia has plenty of star power and a lot of potential, but there still is plenty of room for growth.
The Eagles should be doing everything possible to go all in on the 2024 season. They have talent everywhere, and their window to win a championship is still open. The team has been flooded with bad press, but this is a better team on paper than last year and should be able to make a run.
What could help their case even more is if they could add a dominant pass rusher into the mix as well. Because of this, 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks floated an interesting idea of a trade for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
"The Eagles should absolutely trade a 1st round pick (plus more) if it means acquiring Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby at the trade deadline," Shorr-Parks said. "They are young & talented everywhere but EDGE. Garrett is 28. Crosby is 27. Pay the premium price for a premium player."
Garrett would be a very intriguing pickup. He was named the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Garrett is a five-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and hasn't finished a season with less than 10 sacks since his rookie year in 2017.
His contract is expensive as he has two more years left on a five-year, $125 million deal, but he certainly is worth at least a call to see what a deal would cost.
