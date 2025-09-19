Is The Eagles' 'Tush Push' On Life Support?
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL’s weekly training video sent to officials and organizations around the league in advance of Week 3 highlighted the Eagles’ “tush push” quarterback sneak as a play that should be officiated more tightly.
The instructional video is nothing new and is a regularly distributed package of plays from the past week’s games that teams are provided for training purposes.
In this week’s video, Ramon George, the NFL’s vice president of officiating training and development, instructed officials to be more vigilant in policing pre-snap movement during the push plays made famous by the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.
The video sent to teams explained that officials should have flagged right guard Tyler Steen for a false start on a third-and-1 play at the Eagles' own 25-yard line with about 5:30 left in the fourth quarter
“Anytime we have this situation where we’re in short yardage, we know we want to make sure that we officiate these plays,” George said in the video. “The offensive team has to be perfect in every aspect. We want to officiate it tight.
“We want to be black and white and be as tight as we can be when we get into this situation where teams are in the bunch position and we have to officiate them being onsides, movement early.”
According to George, the Eagles should have been penalized on what was a successful first-down conversion.
On the same play, officials also seemed to miss pre-snap shenanigans by a member of the Chiefs’ defensive front who attempted to punch the football away from Cam Jurgens.
“Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side,” George said. ”This is a very hard play to officiate.
“I get it.”
Live It Up
Other potential penalties on the play noted by broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, and Dean Blandino, the NFL’s former VP of Officiating, were left off this week’s video.
“The Philly shove is awfully impossible to stop, and when you get a false start penalty like that, it’s even harder to stop. And they missed that one pretty bad,” Brady said on a Jalen Hurts TD in which both Steen and left guard Landon Dickerson left early.
At one point, Blandino, now a FOX TV rules analyst, got frustrated and said he was done with the play.
Eagles on SI asked Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni how he handled the video with his team on Friday.
“You just address it, and you work on it like you do with every play of playing to the rules of the game,” Sirianni said. “I mean that's something that we talk about all the time, formationally, snap count-wise, offensively, is what I'm saying. Defense-wise, being onside, all those different things. So, the same way you do all those things.
“I know there's a lot of chatter and hype about the play, but we're coaching it the same way we always coach it, and we know we have to be right, not only on that play, but with all our plays.”
Some of the Eagles’ offensive linemen seemed resigned to the fact that the play is going to be outlawed.
"It's like a sad day but at the same time you got to live it up,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It's like what do you do when you have six months to live? So hell, we might even call it 18 times this year.
“We'll see."
All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson said: “I’'m just an employee of the Eagles, I'm told to run it. I never thought it would come to this. It's been like this the past three years, so we'll see if it lives another year or another few weeks. But I'll be here."
Johnson, though, did scknowledge there was some pre-snap movement by the Eagles in Kansas City.
“When you look at the referee standpoint, there's probably a few calls during each game they'd like to have back so they get critiqued just like the players so that's kind of how we roll,” Johnson said. “You get the play called in and try to do the best you can, but looking into the weeks ahead, it'll be for us to make sure that we're dialed in."