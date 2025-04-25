It's Been A Linebacker Education for Howie Roseman Thanks To One Man
PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman was 4 years old the last time the Eagles drafted a linebacker in the first round of the NFL Draft. Telephones were still attached to walls with cords that could stretch a whopping 12 feet or so, Star Wars had only one movie released, and Roseman, well, maybe even then, he knew he wanted to be a general manager in the NFL.
That was 1979. It was in that year’s draft that GM Jim Murray and coach Dick Vermeil selected Jerry Robinson out of UCLA with the 21st overall pick.
A year after taking Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, making him the first cornerback the Eagles took in the first round in 22 years, Roseman grabbed a linebacker in the first round for the first time in 46 years.
Whether Campbell stays at linebacker or eventually becomes a full-time edge rusher is up to his development. Roseman talked about how Campbell, who just turned 21 in February, has room to grow in his frame. Already, he is 6-3, 235.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will be the one to make those position decisions in coordination with his assistant coaches. And speaking of Fangio, you could credit him for Roseman’s evolution on how he thinks of linebackers.
“This guy can grow into anything you want,” said Roseman. “Vic has done a tremendous job with kind of educating me on the way that he looks at things and the way I look at things, and we have a lot of these conversations about it, and obviously, those are great conversations for me. I'm continuing to learn every day.
“That's the beautiful part about the job that we have. But at the end of the day, you see it and what's going on in the league. And Zack Baun's a great example. I mean these guys, they can rush from the edge, they can play in space, they can affect the quarterback from depth, from the edge, and that's what we're looking for.
“We're looking for guys like that. And the league has changed. I think the league is a speed game, and when you have guys with those kinds of explosive qualities, you want to get as many as you can.”
More NFL: Top 10 Prospect On Eagles Draft Boards Falls In Their Laps At End Of First Round