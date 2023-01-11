Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Eagles kicker made five field goals and accounted for 16 points in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants

The NFL season began with an Eagles player winning the NFC Special Team Player of the Week award, and that’s how it will end, too, after Jake Elliott was honored on Wednesday for making all five of his field goals in Sunday’s 22-16 Week 18 win over the New York Giants.

Elliott accounted for 16 of the Eagles’ 22 points in a win that made them champions of the NFC East and earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

This is his third-career Special Teams Player of the Week award, having previously won the award in Week 11 of the 2021 season and as a rookie in Week 3 of the 2017 season.

He joins Stephen Gostkowski (seven-time winner) as the only former Memphis kicker to win the award at least three times.

Zech McPhearson was the NFC Special Team Player of the Week after the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, 38-35.

Kicker Cameron Dicker, who filled in for an injured Elliott in Week 5, won the award for his outing against the Arizona Cardinals. It was Dicker’s first NFL game and it earned him the starting kicking job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Eagles sputtered in the red zone, with only one touchdown in five trips vs. New York, but Elliott bailed them out each time.

His field goals covered distances of 32, 52, 39, 54, and 22 yards. He converted his only PAT try.

The 16 points in one game tied Elliott’s career high.

He is the second player in team history to make two 50-plus field goals in a game, joining Paul McFadden on Nov. 4, 1984, at Detroit.

Elliott also owns the most 50-plus field goals in team history with 20 and, including playoffs, has converted eight of his last nine 50-plus yard attempts dating back to 2021.

The Eagles dominated the NFC’s weekly awards this season.

In addition to the three ST Player of the Week awards, Jalen Hurts won the Offensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, 12 and 13. Hurts was also the NFC Player of the Month for September.

Four times the Eagles picked up the Defensive Player of the Week award.

Defensive end Brandon Graham did it twice in Weeks 3 and 14.

Cornerback Darius Slay won it in Week 2 and edge rusher Haason Reddick won it in Week 4.

