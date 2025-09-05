Jalen Carter Ejection Explained: Why Eagles Star Kicked Out Vs. Cowboys
It took just a few seconds before the fireworks exploded between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
Philadelphia kicked off the ball to the the Cowboys. On the return, Ben VanSumeren was carrted off and in the process of the play being stopped, there was drama between the Eagles and Cowboys right away. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter went toe-to-toe and a flag was thrown on the play. The flag was thrown against Carter and the Eagles and the Philadelphia star was ejected.
Unsurprisingly, this led to some questions on social media. There was so much chaos right away that it was hard to keep up. But, that's where we come in.
Here's why Carter was booted from the Week 1 showdown before a defensive snap was taken:
Jalen Carter was seen spitting on Dak Presoctt:
In real time, it went by fast enough you may have missed it. But, the broadcast showed a slowed-down version of the play and you can see the spit coming out of Carter's mout onto Prescott.
"Jalen Carter ejected for apparently spitting on Dak Prescott," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
What a weird start to to the night between the Eagles and Cowboys
"Jalen Carter got the Big Dom escort off the field after getting ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said.
Unsurprisingly, the ejection got the football world talking, including ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.
"WTH did I just see? Jalen Carter — the Best Players on the Eagles defense — just got thrown out the game before a freakin snap for SPITTING….SPITTING on (Dak Prescott)," Smith said. "To hell with just an ejection. Suspend that man. How in the HELL could you do something like that? Inexcusable! Stupid! Selfish! Damn!"
It's not often you see a start to a game like that and there's a strong chance you won't see anything like that the rest of the season. Unlikely and uncommon. The 2025 National Football League season is here, folks.
