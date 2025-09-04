Three Bold Predictions For Eagles Before 2025 Season Begins
The Philadelphia Eagles are just hours away from beginning their Super Bowl title defense.
The reigning champions will unveil the Super Bowl LIX banner on Thursday night as they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town with kick-off scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. It's been a long offseaosn since February, but real, live football is about to begin once again.
As the Eagles enter the season, there's a lot to be excited about, and a lot more buzz than at this point last year. Philadelphia now is already considered among the top contenders in the game, whereas the Eagles were somewhat of an afterthought heading into the 2024 season to some.
At this point last year, I wrote up a story with three bold predictions for the 2024 season. Two of them hit, one did not. Last year's predictions were that Saquon Barkley would lead the league in rushing, Jalen Hurts would throw for 30 or more touchdowns, and Philadelphia would win the Super Bowl. Two of three isn't bad.
Here are my three bold predictions for 2025:
Will the Eagles repeat as champions?
AJ Brown sets a new career-high in receiving yards over 1,500
Right now, Brown's career-high in receiving yards is 1,496, which he achieved back in 2022 in his first season with the Eagles. He had just under 1,500 yards in his first two seasons, but missed time last year and had 1,079 yards. This is the year for him to break out if he can stay healthy.
Jalen Hurts racks up 40 total touchdowns
Last year I went with 30 passing touchdowns. I still believe that is possible, but I'll broaden the scope. Last year, Hurts had 18 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns. The year before, he had 23 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles are the reigning champion and Hurts has been the center of some weird debates this summer. This is his year to really break out.
Eagles win the Super Bowl once again
The Eagles don't have any clear and glaring weaknesses. It's difficult to go back-to-back, but the high-end pieces are in place, the Eagles added exciting rookies, and free agency went well. Plus, who knows what else the front office has up their sleeve. They tried to acquire Micah Parsons. Maybe another star will become available throughout the season. This is the team to beat and the roster is still in place to make another deep run.
