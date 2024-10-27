Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles Second Straight Blowout Win: 10 Thoughts On 37-17 Win
First, some background. I wasn’t in Cincinnati or Philadelphia or even in the United States for Eagles-Bengals. I am in Japan for my son’s wedding celebration, which means kickoff here was at 2 a.m. Monday morning, but I was plugged into the game, so here are 10 thoughts on the Eagles’ 37-17 victory that moved them to 5-2:
Jalen Hurts. For some reason, the quarterback was given a hard time after throwing just 14 times in the Giants win. He threw 20 times in this one, completing 16 of his throws for 236 yards with a 45-yard touchdown toss to DeVotna Smith in the end zone. He has not had a turnover in three straight games. He had just three games last year without a turnover.
Hurts ran for three touchdowns and now has seven rushing this season and eight TD passes. Is there a team in the NFL that wouldn’t take 15 total TDs from their quarterback?
Also, he played his third straight game with a passer rating well above 100. In this one, it was 132.5. Say what you want about Hurts – and people will find things to complain about – but he is operating at an extremely high level.
Nick Sirianni. The head coach didn’t do anything to embarrass himself and the organization. It would have been easy for the emotional head coach to gloat in such a big win. He didn’t. He comported himself well.
Turnovers. Finally, the defense got some. They had two, three if you count the terrific stop on a fourth-and-one throw to Ja’Marr Chase that Cooper DeJean drilled for a two-yard loss. DeJean's stop was set up by Brandon Graham's stop on third-and-one.
The Eagles got an interception from safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson with a big assist from Isaiah Rodgers, who deflected a deep shot to Chase into Gardner-Johnson’s hands, and a forced fumble from Zack Baun that was recovered by Nakobe Dean.
They won the turnover battle for the first time this year and, after entering the game at minus-six for a ranking of 28th in the NFL, they are now at minus-four and building.
Another blowout. The Eagles have won three in a row after their bye week and the last two have come via double-digit blowouts. They beat the Giants 28-3 and now the Bengals 37-17. More impressive is that they both came on the road.
A first. This was the Eagles’ first win in Cincinnati. Ever. They had been 0-4-1 in the Bengals’ home stadium. This was also their first win over the Bengals since 2000 when they won 16-7 in Philly.
Second-half dominance. That was about as dominating a second half as you will see any team play. Tied at 10 at halftime then again at 17, the Eagles ran off 20 straight points to put this one away convincingly.
Corner depth. The additions at cornerback in the offseason from GM Howie Roseman are paying off. When Darius Slay left with a groin injury, Isaiah Rodgers entered and made a huge play that set up Gardner-Johnson’s interception. Bengals QB Joe Burrow had just 234 yards passing on 37 throws.
Fred, Tyler, and Jack. The Eagles backup offensive linemen – Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and, to a lesser extent, Jack Driscoll - never missed a beat. The “great” Trey Hendrickson, who had seven sacks coming into the game did nothing. Driscoll filled in briefly when right tackle Lane Johnson left with an injury, though he returned. The line of mostly backups still helped the offense put up 379 yards.
Saquon Barkley. The running back had 35 yards on nine runs at halftime. In the second half, he ran 13 times for 73 yards. On the Eagles’ 70-yard, fourth-quarter march to put the game away on a Hurts 1-yard TD, he ran seven times for 58 yards. He ended with 22 runs for 108 yards and has gone over 100 yards rushing in six of the Eagles’ seven games this season. That’s money.
Nolan Smith. The growth continued for the second-year edge who had a half-sack, sharing it with Milton Williams, and now has 2.5 sacks in his last three games.
