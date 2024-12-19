Jalen Hurts Still Capable Of Pointing Eagles To Finish Line Despite Broken Finger
The finish line is in sight and, yes, Jalen Hurts can still point his team in the right direction. The Eagles quarterback may have a broken finger, maybe more than just broken. He referred to it as “shattered” but he shook it off and threw for 290 yards on 25 completions in a win over the Steelers last week.
He will play Sunday when the Eagles visit the Washington Commanders for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Northwest Stadium, formerly FedEx Field. He will just play, well, a bit differently.
The broken digit is the ring finger in on his left hand, so it doesn’t impact his throwing. It’s when he runs.
“It’s an adjustment,” he said. “I think on the run, I know for sure, I don’t have my ball on the inside arm, I have it on the outside arm. If I felt comfortable doing it…but I’m not that stage, so it’s a game of adjustments and finding a way. I have to be better knowing my circumstance.”
Hurts ran 15 times against the Steelers and gained 45 yards, with a long of 23 yards.
He had 10 carries for 39 yards in a 26-18 win in Week 11. That was pre-broken finger.
“It’s on the up and up,” said Hurts about how he feels right now, but added, “breaks don’t heal in a day.”
Hurts has had a litany of injuries late in the season, from a foot to an ankle to a shoulder, but has always answered the bell in the playoffs.
Still, it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for the Eagles to know what seed they are heading into the season finale against the Giants. That would allow Hurts to take a seat and let Kenny Pickett finish up the season.
If Hurts has to play all 17, it was at least encouraging to see how well he threw the ball against the Steelers.
