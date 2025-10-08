Jalen Hurts Taps Old College Coach After First Loss In A Long Time
PHILADELPHIA – He didn’t say when he talked to Nick Saban, only that he did. Recently. Perhaps this week, even, after Jalen Hurts tasted defeat as the Eagles' starting quarterback for the first time in 18 straight games that he started and finished, dating back to Sept. 16, 2024, against Atlanta.
That was more than a calendar year ago. That’s kinda crazy.
“However long ago it was, you can be on top one day and on the bottom the next, so it’s the perspective of a competitor that you can never get too high, never get too low,” he said. “It’s the NFL. While it is an agonizing feeling, you have to take pride in everything that’s required to win.”
Hurts reference his days at Alabama and some of the lessons Saban taught him, especially about winning the fourth quarter, something that eluded the Eagles in their first loss of the season when the Denver Broncos outscored them 18-0 over the final 15 minutes.
So, the quarterback checked in with his coach.
“We had a conversation, caught up a little bit,” said Hurts. “It’s always good to get good direction from him and hear his voice and his perspective.”
Jalen Hurts Chased Hail Mary: "I Hate To Lose"
Hurts hates to lose. Most players, especially quarterbacks, despise it, but have you ever seen one throw a Hail Mary Pass at the end of a game, take off toward the end zone looking for a fortunate carom?
That’s what Hurts did in the dying seconds of Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Broncos – throw and sprint. Hurts took it upon himself to try that. Why?
“You never know,” he said. “I hate to lose.”
Perhaps more than two rushing attempts might have given the Eagles a win. The rushing attempts tied for the fewest in his career. The last time he ran just twice was Week 17 two years ago in a loss to the Giants.
The coaches said it was matter of a lot of RPOs that were called in the game, and that’s why the total was so low. Hurts gave his take.
“I’m not thinking about those things throughout the game,” he said. “I’m not thinking about how many times I’ve thrown the ball, how many times I’ve ran the ball, if I’ve had zero completions in a half or how many yards we might’ve thrown for in a half. You don’t catch a feel for those things.”
It’s always been about winning no matter what it takes for Hurts. He hates losing so much that he is glad the Eagles have a short week and will travel to North Jersey to play the Giants, to get rid of Sunday’s bad taste.
“Thank God it’s a short week,” he said. “Tough week at my house.”
More NFL: Eagles Star Going Hollywood With Martin Scorsese