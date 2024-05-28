James Bradberry Set For Charity Event, Skipping Voluntary OTAs Again
PHILADELPHIA - Not that it’s earth-shattering news but veteran cornerback James Bradberry will again skip OTAs for the Eagles this week.
Philadelphia returned from the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday for a ramp-up OTA session and will have a “green” practice on Thursday open to reporters. The Friday OTA session will be the last of the spring for the Eagles before the first mandatory minicamp of the Nick Sirianni takes place June 4-6.
The OTAs are voluntary.
Bradberry will be in his native Alabama on Thursday and Friday, hosting his inaugural All-Pro Blitz Charity event to benefit the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club in Birmingham.
Without Bradberry last week, Isaiah Rodgers lined up with the first team opposite Darius Slay on the outside with Avonte Maddox in the slot. Rodgers’ status was also buoyed by the absence of second-year player Kelee Ringo and fellow second-year CB Eli Ricks tapping out of practice early due to an unknown injury.
Bradberry’s future in Philadlephia is in doubt after a poor 2023 season, especially after the Eagles invested two premium draft picks at the CB position with Quinyon Mitchell selected at No. 22 overall in the first round and Cooper DeJean taken 18 spots later in the second round when Philadelphia moved up to get him.
Slay gave a mini-update on Bradberry after practice last week.
“I talk to Bradberry all the time,” Slay said. “He’s in good spirits, man. J.B. is going on what, year nine? Yeah, he’s good. He’s made a lot of money, played good — All Pro, Pro Bowl player. His mindset is the same way as mine is. Go out here and help these young guys get better and make sure we give them all the tools to be successful at what they do.”
Bradberry is under contract through the 2025 season but most expect the Eagles to move on at some point after June 1.
Whether that happens before the minicamp remains to be seen but if the Eagles do not release Bradberry, he will have to show at the NovaCare Complex or he will be fined.
MORE NFL: A 'Clean Operation' Is Kellen Moore's Goal With The Eagles Offense